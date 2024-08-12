Top weekend things to do in Seattle August 16-18

The Seattle area is hosting multiple festivals this weekend, with live music, local beer, and tasty food in at least 10 cities around Puget Sound. For music lovers, there's a star-studded lineup, including performances by Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, Foo Fighters, and Pat Benatar this week.

As always, be sure to check out your local weather forecast to plan out what to wear this weekend.

What concerts are coming to Seattle this weekend?

Robert Plant, lead singer of Led Zeppelin, and the Foo Fighters are just a couple of big names expected to perform in the Seattle area this weekend. Here's a full list of concerts happening between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18:

What shows are coming to ZooTunes at Woodland Park Zoo this weekend?

Tickets for ZooTunes concerts at Woodland Park Zoo are sold out, but if you check the organization's website, there are still ways to purchase already-claimed tickets. Here's a look at this week's ZooTunes schedule:

The Japanese House with Skullcrusher: Monday, Aug. 12

Built to Spill: Thursday, Aug. 15

Waxahatchee with Woods: Sunday, Aug. 18

Alvvays with The Beths: Monday, Aug. 19

Elle King with Catie Offerman: Wednesday, Aug. 21

Here's a list of the shows coming to Chateau Ste. Michelle this summer

Summer Concerts at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville, Washington is still underway with just several concerts left. Here's the full lineup:

O.A.R.: Tuesday, Aug. 13

Gary Clark Jr.: Wednesday, Aug. 14

Pat Benatar: Thursday, Aug. 15

Robert Plant: Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17

Michael Franti: Sunday, Aug. 18

John Fogerty: Monday, Aug. 19

The Beach Boys: Friday, Aug. 23

Free concerts happening in Seattle this week

Festivals and block parties happening in Seattle this weekend

Chinatown Block Party

Expect large crowds in Seattle's Chinatown-International District on Saturday, Aug. 17 for the annual block party. There will be live music, with DJs starting at noon and bands plugging in at 3 p.m. Best of all, this event is completely free.

Celebrate Shoreline Festival

The city of Shoreline, Washington is celebrating its yearly signature event on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 12 to 9 p.m. There will be multiple stages with live music and shows, a beer garden, pony rides, a children's theater, food, hands-on activities and much more! Best of all, this event is free to attend.

Gilman Village Annual Summer Fest (Issaquah)

$35 bucks will get you one ticket to Gilman Village Annual Summer Fest in Issaquah, Washington on Saturday, Aug. 17. That ticket includes 12 tasting tickets to sample beer, wine and cider. There will be a DJ and shops open nearby. This is a 21+ event, and organizers are welcoming guests to bring their own empty glass.

Lynnwood Luau

The city of Lynnwood is throwing a Hawaiian festival this Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, awesome Hawaiian food and tons of other arts and crafts opportunities. This is a free event for the whole family to enjoy.

Game On: Press Play celebration (Seattle)

People of all ages can check out Sound Generation's ‘Game On: Press Play’ celebration this Saturday, Aug. 17. Organizers are expecting more than 300 people to attend this year's event in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood. There will be giant lawn games, food trucks and VR experiences.

Wine tasting is available for 21+ adults inside the Northwest African American (NAA) Museum. Participation at the Game On: Press Play event includes free admission to the NAA Museum.

Cajun Fest (Kent)

The city of Kent is getting a taste of Louisiana with Cajun Fest happening this Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be high-energy Zydeco and Cajun bands, Cajun-themed food trucks, beer, wine and more. The event is free, and organizers are encouraging guests to bring their own costumes, folding chairs and blankets.

BrasilFest (Seattle)

Get the full experience of Brazil at Seattle Center on Sunday, Aug. 18, from noon to 7 p.m. There will be classical guitar, folk music, Samba and lots of authentic food. BrasilFest is a free event, open to all ages.

Snoqualmie Days

The city of Snoqualmie is hosting its annual festival on Saturday, Aug. 17. There will be a pancake breakfast in the morning, a parade in the afternoon and lots of other activities for the kids to enjoy for FREE.

River's Edge Brewfest (Snohomish)

On Saturday, Aug. 17 from 3 to 9 p.m., guests can test beer, wine and other 21+ beverages from a wide variety of breweries at River's Edge Brewfest in Snohomish, Washington. One $35 ticket gets you 10 tickets to sample drinks, access to live music, lawn games, food trucks and a silent auction.

Tumwater Artesian Brewfest

A $35 ticket gets you access to test more than 100 locally brewed beers at Tumwater Artesian Brewfest this weekend. If beer isn't your thing, there will be wine, food vendors and games. The event runs from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Arlington SkyFest

If you couldn't get enough of the Blue Angels at Seafair earlier this month, there's another air show happening in Arlington on Saturday, Aug. 17. Guests can expect aerobatic pilots, a car show, a balloon glow and lighted drones in formation. For $50, one parking ticket grants entry to up to eight guests.

