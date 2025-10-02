Trump admin cancels $1 billion for WA energy projects, Pacific NW Hydrogen Hub

The Brief The Trump administration canceled $7.5 billion in clean energy funding, affecting 16 states, including $1.1 billion for Washington. Washington's Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub lost $1 billion, impacting 11 energy projects and companies like WSU and PACCAR. Lawmakers claim the cuts are politically motivated, targeting blue states, and are considering legal action to challenge the decision.



The Trump administration has canceled $7.5 billion for clean energy projects across 16 states, including $1.1 billion in grants for Washington state.

Local perspective:

The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub took a major financial hit, now without a $1 billion investment aimed at supporting clean hydrogen technology and production.

Washington has a total of 11 energy and manufacturing projects affected by the funding cuts. Washington State University and PACCAR, a commercial truck manufacturing company, were also listed as recipients of the now-terminated grant money.

Lawmakers slammed the decision, calling it politically motivated, as all the cuts targeted blue states. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said he's now working with the Attorney General's Office to take legal action.

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (WA-01) also released a statement, claiming the cancellations will lead to job losses and higher energy bills for Washingtonians:

"President Trump’s campaign of political retribution continues, and hardworking Washingtonians are now part of the collateral damage. This politically motivated claw back of funds will result in significant job losses and increased utility bills in our state."

"The President of the United States is playing politics by targeting states that did not vote for him. I will fight this decision to save Washington jobs and avoid another hike on our energy bills."

The other side:

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) justified the financial cuts by saying the projects were not economically viable, didn't provide a return on investment and "did not adequately advance the nation’s energy needs."

The DOE announced the termination of 321 financial awards supporting 223 energy projects on Thursday, days after a federal government shutdown.

West Coast states with projects on the chopping block include Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, New Mexico and Hawaii.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Traveling through SEA Airport during US government shutdown? Here's what to know

WA's Labor Mountain Fire burns through $1M in tax dollars per day

WWII-era grenade brought into Tacoma, WA police headquarters for disposal

Judge dismisses lawsuit over naked baby on Nirvana album cover

Idaho judge bars the release of graphic photos from crime scene where Bryan Kohberger killed 4

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.