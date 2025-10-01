Trump says troops on the ground in Portland. But are they?

The Brief President Trump announced that National Guard troops are "now in place" in Portland, Oregon, but local officials report no presence yet. The deployment aims to protect ICE facilities, but troops are still preparing for deployment, with Friday being the earliest expected arrival. City leaders in Seattle and Portland, including Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, have condemned the deployment, warning it would be unlawful.



President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that National Guard troops are "now in place" in Portland, Oregon, but officials haven't seen any yet.

Are federal troopers in Portland?

What we know:

Trump announced on Truth Social that the National Guard is now in place:

"As I determined on September 27th, when I activated and called into service the National Guard in Oregon, conditions continue to deteriorate into lawless mayhem. Our GREAT Federal Law Enforcement Officers have not been able to enforce the Laws in Oregon. ANTIFA and the Radical Left Anarchists have been viciously attacking our Federal Law Enforcement Officers, men and women who are simply doing their job, protecting Federal Property, and enforcing Federal Immigration Laws and the Rule of Law. We will never allow MOBS to take over our streets, burn our Cities, or destroy America. The National Guard is now in place, and has been dedicated to restoring LAW AND ORDER, and ending the Chaos, Death, and Destruction! We are a Nation of LAW, and we will PREVAIL. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT"

Trump claims the federal troop deployment is to protect ICE facilities and combat Antifa. His initial announcement on Saturday described Portland as "war-ravaged," and armored vehicles were reportedly seen around the city Friday night.

This follows a similar deployment in Los Angeles, and planned operations in Chicago and Memphis.

What we don't know:

We cannot yet confirm that federal troops are deployed yet.

Portland officials told sister station FOX 12 Oregon that there is no National Guard presence in the city yet, and that troops are at their respective facilities preparing for deployment.

According to officials, Friday is likely the soonest there will see boots on the ground.

The response from city leaders

What they're saying:

City leaders in Seattle and Portland have condemned the president's actions. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek stated she spoke directly with Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, warning that deploying troops to the city would be unlawful.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and other city leaders held a press conference Monday warning Trump to "stay out of Seattle."

