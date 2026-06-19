What to know if using Uber, Lyft in Seattle for World Cup

The Brief World Cup crowds in Seattle are expected to increase Uber and Lyft wait times and trigger surge pricing around stadiums and fan zones. Rideshare apps are directing users to less congested pickup locations outside pedestrian-only areas to speed up trips. Fans can also schedule rides in advance or use rental e-bikes and scooters to avoid traffic and crowded streets.



With an influx of soccer fans in Seattle for the World Cup, rideshares are a popular option for getting to and from the stadium and celebration venues.

Many will notice surge pricing on Uber and Lyft, which will cost riders more money for trips in busy areas on match days. There's also parts of downtown that have transformed into pedestrian zones, and are temporarily inaccessible to vehicle traffic.

Looking for a pick-up before or after a match? Here's what to know about using Uber or Lyft in Seattle for the World Cup.

Uber smart stadium pick-ups

Uber is providing a map for fans who are trying to get picked up from World Cup matches, guiding them away from congested areas.

To avoid traffic and massive crowds, the app shows where drivers can reach riders outside of Seattle Stadium and fan celebration sites, reducing wait times.

Uber smart stadium pick-ups guide

The in-app guidance includes directions, a visual map, and curated walking lines that will instruct riders where they can get picked up in less busy areas.

Scheduling a ride

For a smoother pick-up experience, Uber and Lyft both offer riders the option to book a trip ahead of time.

When downtown Seattle is busy during match days, riders can stick around and schedule a ride for later, after the crowds die down and roads reopen. It also allows riders to choose a specific time and location for pick-up.

Close-up of side window of a car used for the ridesharing service Lyft, with Lyft logo visible on window, reflection of palm tree in window, San Ramon, California, March 7, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

E-bikes and scooters

A quicker way to get around town is using rental electric bikes or scooters, with Lime being the most popular option in Seattle.

Lime bikes and scooters are scattered across the city, allowing pedestrians to navigate bike lanes while avoiding vehicle traffic. They are available to reserve via the Lime app, and there's a special offer on a five-day pass during the World Cup.

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