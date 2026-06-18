Seattle World Cup fans use e-bikes, scooters to avoid traffic

The Brief With World Cup crowds flooding Seattle, many fans are using shared bikes and scooters to avoid traffic and packed transit. The city and Lime have added hundreds of parking corrals, valet stations and other measures to manage the surge in riders. New AI technology will alert riders when they are on sidewalks, while scooters will automatically slow down in crowded fan zones.



With thousands of soccer fans pouring into Seattle for the FIFA World Cup, the city’s streets are facing a stress test. Getting downtown to "Seattle Stadium" for a match, local watch parties, or waterfront events is shaping up to be a puzzle.

Instead of fighting for bumper-to-bumper traffic and parking, or waiting on crowded transit, an increasing number of visitors and locals are trading their car keys for shared electric bikes and scooters.

"To do things quicker, the Lime bike helps," said Adam Peacock, visiting from Australia. "There’s stacks of options, and it’s a super easy place to get around."

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is alerting the public about the city’s large network of bike paths, specifically designed to bypass traffic congestion. The bike paths offer direct, stress-free routes to major hubs across the city, including:

Lumen Field (Seattle Stadium)

Seattle Center & Westlake Park (near Westlake Station)

Pike Place Market (one block west of Pike St and 2nd Ave)

Waterfront Fan Zones along Alaskan Way

A man rides a Lime scooter near Pioneer Square in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For many, the shift to two wheels isn't just about avoiding frustration, it's simply faster.

"I took it from Interbay and drove it all the way down here. It was faster than driving," said Jake Mueller, who lives in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood.

New Lime regulations

The backstory:

While an influx of electronic scooters keeps the city moving, it brings the headache of cluttered sidewalks and blocked pedestrian walkways. To keep the peace between riders and pedestrians, SDOT partnered with Lime to scale up its on-the-ground and virtual infrastructure.

The company has rolled out more than 200 dedicated device corrals across high-traffic zones to keep parking organized.

"It’s nice that there’s a designated spot for us to park all of our Lime scooters," said Mueller.

City rules state that no electric devices are allowed on sidewalks, as riders must use the bike lanes. To help enforce this, Lime is debuting its new "Lime Vision" technology across its Seattle fleet. Bikes and scooters are equipped with an AI-powered, downward-facing camera pointed at the street directly ahead of the rider.

"It can detect when you’re on a sidewalk and actually deliver live, real-time audible alerts to the rider. It lets them know a sidewalk has been detected to coach them into getting off that sidewalk," explained Parker Dawson, Lime's senior regional lead for government relations.

In addition to sidewalk detection, Lime is using GPS geofencing to manage speed. While the devices are normally capped at 15 miles per hour, they will automatically slow down when entering heavily congested fan areas like the Waterfront, the Stadium District, and the downtown core.

"We’re able to reduce the speed of devices to make sure that in high-pedestrian zones where conflict may arise... devices move a bit slower and help our riders yield to pedestrians as best as they can," said Dawson.

A row of Lime bikes and scooters parked outside Seattle Stadium. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For international visitors used to different traffic laws, the structured lanes and safety features are a welcome guardrail.

"We don’t have that in Australia. We just weave in and out," Peacock noted. "So, you've got to have your wits about you."

Lime’s other new on-the-ground features include:

Lime Valet Stations: Onsite staff at dedicated locations near key event areas will take in the bikes or scooters when riders arrive.

Foot Patrols & Fleet Rebalancing: Parking patrollers will be on the streets during peak match times to keep sidewalks clear, while crews work to make sure rides are available when crowds let out.

To help riders avoid potential rideshare surge in pricing, Lime launched a temporary Fan Pass program specifically for the tournament. The pass is $13 and is available through July 19.

"You can get up to 90 minutes of flexible time across five days to take Lime to a light rail station, to a stadium, to your favorite restaurant, or even just to work," said Dawson.

What's next:

Officials said they hope the combination of affordable pricing, AI safety measures, and dedicated infrastructure will provide a reliable service for navigating one of the busiest summers in Seattle's history.

"Absolutely love the city. It’s a fantastic place," said Peacock.

"It’s been the best. The city looks great," said Mueller. "Exciting having people that aren’t from Seattle checking out our cool city."

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