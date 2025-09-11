Unicorn bar and Gong Cha tea employees still feeling impacts of Capitol Hill fire

The Brief An electrical fire in Capitol Hill damaged multiple businesses, including the Unicorn bar and Gong Cha tea shop. Gong Cha is recovering from smoke and water damage, aiming to open by September 21 or 22. Unicorn remains closed, affecting over 30 staff and performers, with a fundraiser supporting them during restoration.



It's been more than a month since an electrical fire ripped through a commercial building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, damaging multiple businesses.

The fire has created a hardship for employees at places like the Unicorn, a popular bar and nightclub which remains closed for restoration.

The fire started at the business called "Post Options," but damage was also done to the Unicorn, which sits next door, and the boba tea shop Gong Cha, which sits on the other side.

What they're saying:

"So far, it’s come together we repainted everything," said Savannah Webster, general manager of Gong Cha.

Employees at Gong Cha have been working hard to get the tea shop back on track after the fire set the grand opening back by about a month.

"We did have smoke damage and water damage," said Webster.

For now, a portable ventilation unit is humming alongside them.

"We finally got all the smoke out, so it’s breathable in here again," said Webster.

Webster says they are the lucky ones, as the next door Post Options mail business was gutted, and the Unicorn remains shuttered. A sign on the door read "Closed until further notice" on Thursday.

"I have a few people over there that I know that work over there, and they are sad about it. I am too. I like their little arcade and everything," said Webster.

Unicorn employee Carrol Fifer says more than 30 bartenders, security staff, kitchen workers, management and performers, including drag artists, have been impacted. Fifer helped to organize an online fundraiser for the team, stating:

"Every dollar goes directly to supporting Unicorn’s incredible staff, our artists, bartenders, security, kitchen crew, and management—while they wait to return to the stage and the community they love."

"Hopefully they won’t have to close down indefinitely because I know it’s a familiar favorite for everybody," said Webster.

Meantime, employees here say this is the first Gong Cha to open in Washington state.

They hope to be open by the 21st or 22nd at the Capitol Hill location if all goes well.

"Luckily, everybody is ok. That’s all I cared about really, that everybody was not hurt and everybody was ok," said Webster.

The Source: Information in this story came from GoFundMe and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

