For the first time in over a decade, Elysian Brewing will host its Great Pumpkin Beer Festival in its original location at Elysian’s Capitol Hill pub.

On Oct. 3 and 4, festival-goers can enjoy over 60 pumpkin and fall harvest brews from around the country in what the brewery is calling "part throwback and part reinvention."

Keep reading to learn more about this year's event and how to get tickets.

Flyer for the "Great Pumpkin Beer Festival" at Elysian Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of Elysian Brewing)

What is the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival?

Local perspective:

The Great Pumpkin Beer Festival is a fall-themed celebration that sells out every year.

The event includes live music, food, costume contests, and pumpkin-pie-eating battles. One of the leading attractions to the festival is the giant pumpkin keg: a several-hundred-pound gourd that is scorched, filled with beer and tapped live at the event.

Three of Elysian's pumpkin brews can be found on its website: Night Owl, the brewery's original pumpkin ale; the Great Pumpkin, a pumpkin spice brew; and the Punkuccino, which is a "pumpkin ale with attitude." For anyone wanting a sneak peek, these cult-favorite brews are back on tap and on shelves in the greater Seattle area.

How much are tickets to the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival?

How To Attend:

Tickets are currently on sale online for those 21 and over. Beer aficionados can purchase a two-day pass or VIP pass that comes with a limited-edition Elysian Pumpkin Beer keychain. Friday and Saturday passes are also available along with Designated Driver tickets for either day.

General admission for the 2-day pass and VIP pass includes five drink tickets, a Great Pumpkin Beer Festival collectible goblet and a merchandise item. Tickets are $100 (with fees $113.77).

General admission for Friday or Saturday only, which includes 5 drink tickets plus the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival collectible goblet, is $40 (with fees $46.80).

Designated driver tickets for Friday are $5 (with fees $7.74). Designated driver tickets are no longer available for Saturday.

When did the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival start?

The backstory:

The Great Pumpkin Beer Festival started out as a small event on Capitol Hill, 20 years ago, with only four Elysian-brewed pumpkin beers and four guest breweries. Eventually, the festival outgrew its location and moved to the Seattle Center.

On average, the event attracts 6,000 pumpkin beer drinkers per year.

The Source: Information in this story came from Elysian Brewing.

