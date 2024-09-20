UPS hiring 2,100 Seattle workers for holiday season

UPS is looking to fill thousands of job positions in Seattle as the busy holiday delivery season approaches.

As summer winds down and major holidays near, demand for deliveries will need a surge of workers in the Seattle area.

UPS needs 2,100 full-time and part-time seasonal employees in our region, according to company representatives.

Jobs range from seasonal delivery drivers ($23+/hour), package handlers ($21+/hour), and CDL drivers ($23+/hour).

UPS delivery (Jim Mayer)

The hiring announcement is part of a push for 125,000 seasonal UPS employees nationwide.

In addition to referral bonuses for current employees, new employees also have the opportunity for college tuition reimbursement through the company--even seasonal ones.

More information on the positions can be found on the UPS hiring page.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

WA court orders forensic mental health review for I-5 shooting suspect

This popular Seattle restaurant, and Anthony Bourdain favorite, is closing its doors

Man killed at Federal Way apartment complex

Seattle’s Fremont Oktoberfest returns with more than 100 beers

Sound Transit faces backlash over soaring costs of West Seattle light rail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.