VIDEO: Thieves grab $2 million in jewelry in Seattle heist that took less than 2 minutes
SEATTLE - Smash-and-grab thieves in Seattle made off with an estimated $2 million in diamonds, luxury watches, gold and other items in a daring midday jewelry store robbery that took just about 90 seconds, police said Friday.
Video from the West Seattle store's surveillance cameras shows four masked suspects shattering the locked glass front door with hammers and then ransacking six display cases Thursday.
One display held around $750,000 worth in Rolex watches, police said in a statement, and another had an emerald necklace valued at $125,000.
Credit: Menashe and Sons, AP
A masked suspect threatened workers with bear spray and a Taser, police said, but no one was injured.
"We're pretty shook up as a staff," Josh Menashe, vice president of the family-owned store, said by phone Friday. "We're gonna be closed for a while."
Menashe said workers finished cleaning up the broken glass and were working on a full inventory of the losses.
Police said they responded to the robbery but the suspects had already fled in a getaway car and eluded a search of the area.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press and Menashe and Sons Jewelers.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Illegal lane splitting on Washington highways raises safety concerns
This is the best community college in WA, report says
Arrest of Seattle airport fugitive caught on camera in Tacoma
Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years
Wild rabbits spotted with strange 'horn-like' growths sprouting from their heads
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.