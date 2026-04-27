New 9-foot bronze Seattle statue becomes guardian of World Cup 2026 matches

A brand new sculpture at Lumen Field will welcome soccer fans from around the world.

FOX 13 News was there for the grand reveal as local officials and the artist hoped to pay tribute to everyone who makes the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle a big success.

A crowd gathered to see the unveiling of "Vital Spirit" outside Lumen Field. The artist dedicated the piece to the coaches, players, and the community, showcasing who we are as a city.

"It's the human spirit. That's what this whole soccer tournament is about," Gerard Tsutakawa said.

It was a local premiere for a global game.

Gerard Tsutakawa at the unveiling of "Vital Spirit" at Lumen Field

Big picture view:

Tsutakawa's abstract sculpture, "Vital Spirit", now stands tall outside Lumen Field. It's the unofficial guardian of the pitch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I have known since I started this journey in 1997 that Seattle would be the best host city ever if we got a World Cup," said Washington State Public Stadium Authority Chair Fred Mendoza.

The bronze piece is nine feet tall. It has curves on one side and hard edges on the other representing the male and female forms.

Gerard Tsutakawa at the unveiling of "Vital Spirit" at Lumen Field

The hard-edged side has 11 facets representing 11 players, according to Tsutakawa. The circle at the top represents the world we share.

What they're saying:

"It honors the past while speaking directly to the present moment when Seattle is opening its doors to the world," Seattle Deputy Mayor Brian Surratt said.

Tsutakawa told FOX 13 News fabrication started nine months ago.

"Seattle really is a gorgeous jewel. It truly is," attendee Bernard Corday said.

People in the crowd resonated with the message.

"I love it. I mean, I love all the stuff that he makes. It's kind of edgy and out there," Jim Frazzini said.

Tsutakawa's "Vital Spirit" at Lumen Field

Tsutakawa's work will lead fans and visitors to the Seattle Unity Loop, a path of more than four miles of curated public art. It's a legacy he shares with all of us.

"Millions of people are going to view it and be part of it, so, I'm just really excited to have a little part in it," Tsutakawa said.

There's a hope this will motivate people to connect with their surroundings and each other as they visit vibrant public spaces filled with art before and after the matches.

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