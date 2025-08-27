WA Gov. Ferguson declares emergency over White River Bridge closure

The Brief Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared an emergency due to the closure of White River Bridge, damaged by a semi-truck crash, emphasizing its importance as a "critical lifeline" for Enumclaw and Buckley. Repairs are estimated to exceed $2 million, and Ferguson is directing state agencies to expedite recovery efforts while seeking federal reimbursement for the costs.



Washington Governor Bob Ferguson on Wednesday declared an emergency over the closure of White River Bridge, which was severely damaged after a semi-truck crash last week.

On Aug. 18, a semi-truck crashed into the bridge, damaging several support beams and blocking traffic in both directions. State transportation officials have since shut down the bridge while they evaluated it for repairs.

According to Ferguson, those repairs could exceed $2 million, and work needs to be done fast to fix a bridge he describes as a "critical lifeline" to the communities around Enumclaw and Buckley.

Ferguson declared a local state of emergency in King and Pierce counties, and is directing state agencies to "do everything reasonably possible to […] recover from the incident." The state aims to seek federal reimbursement for the emergency repair costs.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 protesters arrested at Microsoft president's office at Redmond, WA campus

WA risks federal funding over truck driver language requirement

Seattle man describes moment he was shot in chest

Travis Decker manhunt: Law enforcement provide update on WA search

Alligator snapping turtle found in Lake Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.