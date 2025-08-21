Best In-N-Out ‘secret menu’ items, according to WA fans

The Brief In-N-Out has officially opened in Washington, offering a "secret menu" beyond its standard options of Double-Double, cheeseburger, hamburger and fries. Secret menu items include Animal-Style fries and burgers, 3x3 and 4x4 burgers, grilled cheese, Protein Style, and Flying Dutchman, with options for customizing fries and drinks. In-N-Out fans and food influencers suggest the secret menu is extensive, featuring items like cheese fries, chili additions and the Neapolitan Shake, with the restaurant willing to customize orders.



With In-N-Out officially open in Washington, FOX 13 Seattle set out to crack the lid on the famous burger restaurant's "secret menu."

When you walk into an In-N-Out, there are only four options for food on the menu overhead: Double-Double, cheeseburger, hamburger, and french fries.

However, the menu goes much deeper if you know the right things to ask for. Keep reading for all the secrets.

In-N-Out's secret menu items

Big picture view:

"A lot of people don’t know you can get the fries ‘animal style.’ A lot of people don’t actually know about getting stuff ‘animal style’ or the secret menu In-N-Out has," said Gary Sells, who drove to Ridgefield from Pierce County on Wednesday to get a taste of In-N-Out on opening day.

If you don’t know, Animal Style is an option for the restaurant's fries and burgers — an Animal-Style Burger is a mustard-cooked patty with pickle, extra spread and grilled onions. Animal-Style fries come with melted American cheese, grilled onions and, you guessed it, spread.

Animal-Style fries at In-N-Out

However, that is just the tip of the iceberg (sorry, we couldn't resist) when it comes to In-N-Out's secret menu items.

But wait, there’s more In-N-Out secret burger menu items

"We do have a secret menu … we do," said In-N-Out Regional Manager, Andy Rose, at Ridgefield's opening day celebration.

Dig deeper:

According to In-N-Out’s website, the burger chain with a cult following has a "Not So Secret Menu" list featuring the 3x3 and the 4x4, which are burgers featuring three slices of cheese and three patties or four slices of cheese and four patties, respectively.

The next secret item is the In-N-Out grilled cheese, which comes with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, spread and with or without onions. It's the perfect option for vegetarians.

Finally, the "Protein-Style Burger" leaves behind the bun altogether. Customers can get their patties wrapped in lettuce, onion, tomatoes or "Flying Dutchman-Style," which comes with just the patties.

In-N-Out secret menu items that go beyond burgers and fries

What they're saying:

As we found out on opening day in Ridgefield, the In-N-Out secret menu doesn't just apply to the restaurant's burgers and fries. In fact, online posts, social media videos and plenty of food influencers say the secret menu goes much deeper than what’s on In-N-Out’s website.

Other secret menu options In-N-Out fans report include fries cooked "light" or "crispy" and cheese fries (think: french fries + American Cheese). Burger enthusiasts can also add chilis to their patties or fries, and, of course, there are plenty of drink combinations, including the Neapolitan Shake, which combines chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream into one drink.

"We'll make it anyway you want," said Rose. "I like a classic burger. Just give me a double with onion. I think it’s a perfect meal with a fry and a drink."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.