WA principal reassignment faces backlash over leadership shuffle

The Brief Minter Creek Elementary students rallied for Principal Harris, who is being reassigned in a district-wide rotation starting July 1. Parents and community members are upset, citing Harris's positive impact and concerns about fairness and disruption from the rotation plan.



A chorus of young voices chanting "Mr. Harris" echoed across the playground at Minter Creek Elementary this week, as students rallied in support of their principal following news of his upcoming reassignment.

The video, recorded during recess in Pierce County, captured elementary students repeatedly calling out for Principal Harris, who is being relocated as part of a district-wide principal rotation by the Peninsula School District.

Parents tell FOX 13 Seattle the change is set to take effect July 1.

The move has sparked outrage among parents and community members who say Harris has made a meaningful impact at the Key Peninsula school, which they argue is less resourced than others in the district.

What they're saying:

"The reason we’re so upset is that the principal that we currently have has done a phenomenal job using the small resources that we have and magnifying those to the betterment of the school," said Jessica Gamble, PTA president at Minter Creek Elementary.

Gamble expressed concern that not all schools in the Peninsula School District are participating in the rotation, raising questions about fairness and transparency.

"My concern is that the school district is saying that this decision is best practices that a lot of the research shows this is the way to go," said Gamble. "That we will have better principals, better schools because of this plan to rotate principals. But there’s a lot of research on the other side saying it is disruptive and detrimental to schools to remove healthy leadership."

Why you should care:

Gamble, who joined the PTA three years ago, said trust in the district has eroded.

"I think the question in the community is it just an excuse to move leaders to other schools," she said. "So it’s hard for us to trust that we’re not just taking from certain schools and giving to others."

She also raised concerns that staff may feel pressured to stay silent.

"The staff is concerned that they cannot speak out against this or speak their opinions without losing their jobs," she said.

What's next:

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Peninsula School District for comment but has not received a response.

The Source: The information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Lauren Donovan.

