WA pink salmon populations surge in some Puget Sound areas, stagnant in others

The Brief The 2025 Puget Sound pink salmon forecast predicts a 70% increase to 7.76 million fish, marking the third largest return on record. Daily limits for pink salmon have been increased in most areas, while the Fraser River forecasts 27 million pink salmon. Regional fisheries updates include openings for Chinook and steelhead on the Skykomish River, and sockeye fishing on the Skagit River and Baker Lake.



The Puget Sound region is anticipating a substantial increase in pink salmon returns for 2025, with forecasts predicting a total of 7.76 million fish. This figure represents a 70% rise from the 10-year cycle average and is expected to be the third-largest return on record. However, some populations, like the Chinook salmon stocks, are expected to limit some salmon fisheries in the upcoming season.

The forecast marks a significant improvement from the 2023 prediction of 3.95 million, with the actual return reaching 7.22 million. The Green and Nisqually rivers are expected to see strong pink salmon returns, further contributing to the region's positive outlook.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has responded to the promising forecast by increasing the daily limit for pink salmon in all inner-marine areas through Sept. 30 to two additional pinks. Marine Area 8–2 remains closed due to the Stillaguamish River's inability to meet spawning escapement goals.

In southern British Columbia, the Fraser River pink salmon forecast is set at 27 million. This indicates strong growth across the border as well.

The WDFW has also announced updates to other fisheries in the region. The Skykomish River will open for hatchery Chinook from June 10 – July 10, with a daily limit of four fish, including two adult fish.

This section of the river was closed in 2024 and had a brief opening in 2023. The summer steelhead fishery on the Skykomish River is planned to be open from June 10 to July 13, with a two fish daily limit.

"Planning this year's salmon season was challenging because of limiting numbers of Thompson coho and the need to rebuild Queets coho. Nooksack spring Chinook, Stillaguamish Chinook, Snohomish Chinook, and Skagit summer/fall Chinook were also major conservation concerns," said Ed Johnstone, Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission (NWIFC) chairman. "Salmon runs won't be recovered through harvest management alone, but it is the co-managers' responsibility to err on the side of conservation when we don't have precise data."

"Climate change also continues to be a huge concern, because of the threats to salmon from warming temperatures in oceans and the streams they return to spawn in," Johnstone said. "We all have to work together to rebuild the salmon runs to harvestable numbers by restoring habitat and supporting hatchery production."

Additionally, the 2025 sockeye forecast for the Baker River is set at 60,214, following an actual return of 47,824 in 2024. The Skagit River will open for sockeye fishing from June 16 to July 15, with a daily limit of four sockeye.

Baker Lake will be open from July 12 to August 31, with a daily limit of six sockeye, regardless of the number of fish present in the lake. These developments reflect a positive trend in salmon populations across the Pacific Northwest.

Continued conservation efforts and favorable environmental conditions are expected to support this growth. The increase in salmon numbers offers hope for the region's ecosystems and fishing industries, benefiting both local communities and the broader economy.

