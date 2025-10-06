WA schools on WSJ Best US Colleges list

Washington is in the spotlight for education as the Wall Street Journal publishes their newest ranking of 584 universities across the United States.

Several schools in the Evergreen State received favorable ratings, including the University of Washington, which ranked the highest at No. 97.

By the numbers:

Three additional schools made it into the top 200 universities in the country, with Gonzaga coming in at No. 136, Washington State University at 151 and Seattle University at 158.

The rest of the list is as follows:

#206 - Central Washington University

#254 - Seattle Pacific University

#333 - Western Washington University

#378 - Whitman College

Which top ranking Washington colleges are public or private?

The WSJ ranking actually ended up being a perfect split between public and private institutions for Washington—four each. Additionally, they were in alternating order.

UW (public) was ranked highest, then Gonzaga (private), WSU (public), SU (private), CWU (public), SPU (private), WWU (public), and Whitman College (private).

(FILE) PULLMAN, WA - JANUARY 3: Students walk on the campus of Washington State University. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

