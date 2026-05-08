West Seattle Community Garage Sale: Here's what to know

The Brief West Seattle’s annual community-wide garage sale event is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, featuring a record-breaking 644 registered sales. Organizers have released an interactive digital map and a 38-page printable guide to help shoppers navigate locations throughout the area. Official sale hours run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., though some individual sellers have opted to start earlier or extend their hours.



If you’ve been looking to clear out your closet or find that perfect vintage gem, Saturday is your day: the West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day map is officially live, with more vendors than they've ever had before!

A peninsula-wide treasure hunt

What we know:

It’s time to lace up your walking shoes. This Saturday, May 9, West Seattle transforms into a giant outdoor market for the annual Community Garage Sale Day. This year is officially the biggest one yet, with 644 registered sales—crushing previous records.

Whether you’re looking for furniture, baby gear, or just a good deal, the organizers have released a massive 38-page printable list and an interactive digital map to help you navigate.

While the official "open" sign hangs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., many sellers have noted they’ll be out at the curb even earlier.

Map courtesy of West Seattle Blog.

What we don't know:

We don't yet know which specific blocks will be the most crowded, so you’ll want to pack your patience alongside your reusable shopping bags when navigating narrow side streets.

Shopping for a cause

Local perspective:

What makes this day special isn't just the deals—it’s the community spirit. You’ll find at least a dozen benefit sales where your cash goes directly to local nonprofits.

According to organizers, groups like WestSide Baby and the Special Olympics of Washington are set to benefit from the day’s proceeds. It’s a great way to snag a bargain while knowing your money is staying right here in the neighborhood to help those who need it most.

What you can do:

Check the map descriptions closely before you head out. Some neighbors are going the extra mile to make your shopping trip a bit sweeter—one home at Sale 456 is even hosting a Girl Scout troop selling coffee, lemonade, and baked goods to keep your energy up while you browse.

Planning your Saturday

By the numbers:

Since its start in 2005, this event has grown into a local institution. This year’s 644 sales represent a significant jump in participation, requiring a massive logistical effort to organize.

If you’re planning to hit the road, remember that this is an entirely in-person event, so you’ll need to be there on the sidewalk to score the best finds.

The Source: Information in this story came from the West Seattle Blog and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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