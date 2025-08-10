West Seattle Water Taxi, Metro bus fares increasing September 1

Public transit fares will soon increase across some services in Seattle. The changes come alongside an increase and update in services offered for riders in the Emerald City's metro area.

Which transit fares are changing in Seattle this September?

By the numbers:

Full adult fares on the Metro bus lines will increase by $0.25 starting on Sept. 1. This will align it with Sound Transit's $3.00 flat rate for the Link light rail and Express bus services.

Metro representatives said the increase for full adult bus fares is the first such one since flat rates were established back in 2018.

Additionally, the ORCA fares for the West Seattle Water Taxi are among the price changes. Tickets will increase by $0.25 to $5.25, while the ORCA LIFT fares will drop from $2.75 to $1.00.

For those using the water taxi on full-fare cost, the price will jump $0.50 to $6.25.

Why are fare prices changing?

Dig deeper:

On Aug. 30, the King County Metro bus system will launch new bus services, including the addition of five new routes and altering routes on the Eastside.

These changes are coming in order to better serve those communities, in addition to better connecting the Link 2 Line station, according to Metro.

Also, representatives confirmed a new Metro Flex on-demand pilot service will kick off in Bellevue in the Overlake area.

