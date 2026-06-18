Where to celebrate Juneteenth in WA

The Brief This year, Juneteenth falls on Friday, June 19. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, and has been a federal holiday since 2021. Several cities and neighborhoods in the Greater Seattle Area are hosting events to celebrate the holiday.



Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. This year, the holiday will be celebrated on Friday, June 19.

Juneteenth has been celebrated in the U.S. for decades, but it was only designated as a federal holiday when former United States President Joe Biden officially signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in 2021.

Keep reading to learn more about the holiday and where you can celebrate it this year.

Ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Washington in 2025

Seattle

The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) is hosting Juneteenth 2026: The Sound of Connection, at NAAM and Judkins Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will feature local artists, family activities, small businesses, food vendors and a FIFA World Cup watch party.

Central District

One of the longest running Juneteenth celebrations on the West Coast, the Summer of Soul Juneteenth Festival, returns to Jimi Hendrix Park. From 1 to 8 p.m., stop by for over 80 food vendors and trucks, and a lineup full of local DJs and performers, and Grammy-nominated R&B artist Marsha Ambrosius.

Nonprofit organization ARTE NOIR is hosting its Juneteenth Weekend Celebration . On Friday, Freedom + Futbol will take over Midtown Square with youth-focused soccer activities, food vendors, and a watch party for the U.S. vs. Australia match at Seattle Stadium. The Juneteenth celebrations will continue into Saturday for the annual REVIVAL Market in Midtown Square Plaza. The pop-up market will feature KEXP DJs, various performers and Black-owned businesses from across the region.

Columbia City

South Hudson Music Project presents Juneteenth: Winter in America , at The Royal Room Seattle. The event will pay homage to musicians Brian Jackson and the late Gil Scott-Heron, with performances from Pacific Northwest artists Ayesha Brooks, Shakiah Danielson, Darrius Willrich, Ricardo Guity, Owuor Arunga, Chris Patin, Darian Asplund, Dan Rapport and Camilo Estrada. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are required but free.

Tacoma

The largest Juneteenth celebration in Washington State is back for another year, but at a new location. Juneteenth WA will be taking this year's celebrations to the Haub Family Field at Lemay Car Museum, across from the Tacoma Dome. The event will begin in the morning at the annual Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast; tickets are required. The main stage will feature performances from gospel artist Crystal Aikin, R&B and soul singer Lyfe Jennings, and Erica Campbell of Mary Mary.

Tri-Cities

The annual Tri-Cities Juneteenth Parade and Festival returns on Saturday, June 20 at Kurtzman Park in Pasco. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Virgie Robinson Elementary School and circle back around Kurtzman Park. The festival will continue after the parade and will feature live entertainment, food trucks, youth activities and the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions about Juneteenth

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth — also referred to as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day — is a holiday celebrated annually on June 19, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Black Americans began to celebrate Juneteenth to mark the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the day when Texas – the last rebel state – officially abolished slavery.

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

Yes. Juneteenth obtained federal holiday status during President Joe Biden's first year in office. In June 2021, an overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives, with a vote tally of 415 to 14, passed legislation designating Juneteenth as a national holiday. Following the House's decision, President Biden enacted the legislation the subsequent day.

Why is it called Juneteenth?

Juneteenth combines the words June, (the month when it takes place) and the number 19, (the exact date).

Before the name Juneteenth was used to title the day, other names used were Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day.

Are businesses closed on Juneteenth?

All federal, state and city government offices, public schools, libraries and courts are closed. There will be no regular mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service.

Banks, credit unions and major financial markets also observe the holiday.

Several private businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies, will remain open but may operate on adjusted schedules.

Why do people eat red food on Juneteenth?

According to Oldways Cultural Food Traditions, the color represents the resilience of African Americans throughout their journey to freedom.

Red foods like red velvet cake, hibiscus tea and strawberry soda are common culinary items eaten on Juneteenth. Additionally, red fruits like strawberries and watermelon are eaten during the holiday because they are in peak season during Juneteenth.

Is there a Juneteenth flag?

Yes. Created by Ben Haith in 1997, the Juneteenth flag symbolizes freedom for Black Americans and African Americans. The flag's red, white and blue colors were chosen on purpose to showcase that African Americans were always American, even through enslavement, according to Parade.com.

People carry a Juneteenth flag as they march during a Juneteenth re-enactment celebration in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 2021. - The US on June 17 designated Juneteenth a federal holiday with President Joe Biden urging Americans "to learn from our Expand

The five-point star in the center of the Juneteenth flag is a callback to the U.S. flag, representing that Black people are free in all 50 states. The zigzag-shaped outline burst around the star represents the new horizon and a new promise for Black Americans.

The Source: Information in this article is from websites promoting Juneteenth.

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