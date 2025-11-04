What time do Seattle’s election results come out? Here's when

Voters across Washington continue submitting their decisions for various races Tuesday, including the race for Seattle mayor. As polls close on Nov. 4, people will soon expect results. Here is when we expect to see them:

There will be an initial vote count drop on Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. More ballot drops are not expected until approximately 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 5. FOX 13 has crews all over Seattle and Tacoma at watch parties ready to deliver results on air and online.

Ahead of the in-person voting numbers, the secretary of state's office in Washingtonhas a dashboard up for voting counts. Those are updated each business day at 5 p.m.

There is a WSOS page for Nov. 4 election results. There, information is broken down by balloted measures, legislative races, judicial races, and more.

Precinct results in King County

Residents will be able to view precinct-level election results by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7. There will be a secondary drop at 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 before final precinct results become available at 4 p.m. on Nov. 26.

More information on which kind of vote margins are needed to pass various ballot measures can be found on the November 2025 General Election page on King County's website.

