What's open, closed in Seattle on Veteran's Day 2025
SEATTLE - Veterans Day falls on Tuesday, November 11, a federal holiday honoring the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Originally known as Armistice Day, the annual holiday is observed with parades, ceremonies and national events, with many businesses and government offices closed for the day.
Keep reading for a full list of what's open and what's closed on Veterans Day.
Closed on Veterans Day
- Post office
- Banks
- Federal, state and local government offices
- Schools
- Public libraries
Open on Veterans Day
- Retail stores
- Restaurants
- Stock market
- National parks
- Garbage collection services
Public transportation services, including buses, trains and water taxis may be operating on a holiday schedule. Check the King County Metro website to see if your route is affected.
History of Veterans Day
Veterans Day was originally named Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War 1. The holiday was eventually renamed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all U.S. military veterans.
Not to be confused with Memorial Day, which is observed on the last Monday of May, Veterans Day is annually recognized on Nov. 11, regardless of what day of the week it falls.
Additionally, many restaurants and stores are offering Veterans Day deals to former and active military members.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX Digital, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.