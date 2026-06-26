Evening World Cup match in Seattle: Pedestrian zones shifted

Friday is match day in Seattle as Egypt and Iran take to the pitch at Seattle Stadium, renamed from Lumen Field for the World Cup.

While most of the matches hosted in Seattle kicked off at noon, the June 26 match will begin at 8 p.m.

To adjust for the later schedule, several changes are in effect for transportation services across the city.

What's next:

In addition to the extended water taxi sailing times, the pedestrian zone around Pioneer Square will be in effect from 4 p.m. until two hours after the match, unlike previous match days, like the Team USA vs. Australia day, where the pedestrian zone was in effect beginning at 8 a.m.

People gathered at Occidental Park in the heart of the historic Pioneer Square district. (Photo: SDOT) (SDOT)

Dig deeper:

The Egypt vs. Iran match will be part of the predetermined FIFA Pride Match celebrations, something that the host countries of both teams raised issue with, causing controversy this year.

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