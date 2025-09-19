'Seattle News Weekly': Renton's abandoned building, hate crimes

The Brief Episode six of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast covers youth violence and crime in Renton this week, including the hate crime against a transgender woman. FOX 13 Seattle Anchor David Rose hosted the city of Renton's mayor, Armando Pavone, where they discussed how the city plans to approach an abandoned office building that has become a space for vandalism. The city of Renton is preparing for the influx of people that will travel to the area for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



The city of Renton has received criticism from community members this week, due to safety hazards in abandoned buildings. Additionally, this week, a serious hate crime occurred in Renton, involving teenagers who chased and beat a transgender woman.

On episode six of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor David Rose and Renton Mayor Armando Pavone discuss a former Boeing office building that has become a safety hazard and sparked local businesses' frustrations due to vandalism and squatting, along with a recent attack on a transgender woman in Renton and how the region is planning to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"What was once a shining star for supporting the city through its property tax revenue is now a mess Renton is stuck with." — Taylor Winkel, on the former Boeing-owned office building in Renton.

On the podcast, Rose asked Mayor Pavone about the costs of this building, both pertaining to the dollar amount of fines the city has implemented on the property and surrounding businesses' costs for security and fixes. Pavone said that once the property owners saw the fines increased to $3.5 million, it got their attention.

They further discussed the legal steps the city of Renton would need to take in order to properly help the situation, ethically and legally.

"I think that we've really let our youth down in terms of our response to juvenile crime. And I know that the south all of the South County mayors have been actively expressing our response to juvenile crime." — Mayor Pavone on juvenile crime in Renton.

Earlier this week, four young men in Renton were arrested in connection with a hate crime assault of a transgender woman. The woman said young men were harassing a security guard, which led her to ask them, "Don't you have anything better to do?"

Later that evening, the woman was walking back through the area, when two of the teenage brothers chased down and beat her near the Renton Transit Center Monday evening.

On the podcast, Mayor Pavone said, "We need to take a stronger stance."

The podcast concluded with a discussion over the regional approach for the large influx of visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to the mayor, the whole county is coming up with a plan to make the event as enjoyable for visitors as possible.

Join us every Thursday to stay up to date on weekly news around the area.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

