4th person arrested in connection with hate crime of WA transgender woman

A fourth suspect was arrested in connection with a hate crime assault of a transgender woman in Renton earlier this week. This comes after police announced a third suspect was arrested in the case.

What they're saying:

On Sept. 15, investigators said, 39-year-old Nikki Armstrong had gotten into an argument with a group of teenage boys earlier in the evening near the Renton Transit Center. She says the boys were harassing a security guard, and she asked them, "Don't you have anything better to do?"

Later that evening, Armstrong was walking back through the area around 8:20 p.m., when she encountered the teens again.

Renton police said two teenage brothers face charges of assault, accused of chasing down and beating 39-year-old Nikki Armstrong near the Renton Transit Center on Monday evening. Detectives believe two other teens were with them.

She said the teens chased after her, knocked her to the ground and started assaulting her while making homophobic slurs.

Timeline:

After the attack, two teens, a 15- and a 17-year-old, were arrested and booked into juvenile detention. On Thursday afternoon, detectives arrested a third suspect, a 16-year-old boy.

Police said a 25-year-old surrendered late Thursday in connection with the assault. A family member recognized the suspect's photo on the Crimestoppers' website and told him to turn himself in. He was booked into the King County Jail for assault and hate crime.

What's next:

The 15- and 17-year-old suspects are scheduled to face charges on Friday. The 16-year-old is set to make his first appearance Friday, and the judge will determine if there is enough evidence to support charges and whether the suspect will remain in secure detention, police said.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

