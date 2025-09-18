Third teen arrested in Renton hate crime assault on transgender woman

The Brief Renton police are seeking a fourth suspect in the hate crime assault of transgender woman Nikki Armstrong, with two teenage brothers already facing charges and a third in police custody. Authorities arrested a third teen on Thursday and are actively searching for a fourth suspect, described as having distinctive facial hair and wearing a black jacket with red stripes. Information on the fourth suspect can be submitted to Renton Police Det. Barfield or anonymously to Crime Stoppers, with potential rewards for tips leading to an arrest.



Police have arrested a third suspect, and are seeking a fourth, in the hate crime assault of a transgender woman in Renton this week.

According to Renton police, two teenage brothers face charges of assault, accused of chasing down and beating 39-year-old Nikki Armstrong near the Renton Transit Center on Monday evening. Detectives believe two other teens were with them.

A third teen was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, and authorities are still actively seeking the fourth suspect.

The backstory:

According to Renton police, Armstrong had gotten into an argument with a group of teenage boys earlier in the evening near the Renton Transit Center. She says the boys were harassing a security guard, and she asked them, "Don't you have anything better to do?"

Later that evening, Armstrong was walking back through the area around 8:20 p.m., when she encountered the teens again, who chased her down, attacked her and made homophobic comments.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Renton Police)

What you can do:

The fourth suspect is described as having "distinctive facial hair, a unique necklace," and was seen wearing a black jacket with a red stripe on the sleeves, as well as red suspenders hanging at the waist of his pants.

Anyone with information on the fourth suspect is urged to contact Renton Police Det. Barfield at sbarfield@rentonwa.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS; information that leads to an arrest and charges filed could net tipsters up to a $1,000 reward.

