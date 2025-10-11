How to buy ALCS tickets for Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays matchup

For the first time since 2001, the Seattle Mariners are heading to the American League Championship Series. They will face off against the Blue Jays on the Toronto team's home turf this Sunday, Oct. 12.

How to buy ALCS tickets

Tickets for the Mariners’ home games at T-Mobile Park are on sale at mariners.com/postseason.

Team officials encourage fans to buy only from official or verified sources to avoid fraudulent listings. Season ticket holders and Mariners Insiders receive early access to purchase opportunities before the general public.

When is Game 1 of the ALCS?

The Mariners will have one day off on Saturday to prepare before heading out to play the Blue Jays in Toronto. That game will be on Sunday, Oct. 12. at 4 p.m. PT.

Game 2: Oct. 13

Game 3: Oct. 15

Game 4: Oct. 16

Game 5: Oct. 17

If necessary, Game 6 will be on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

How to watch the ALCS

The American League Championship Series will air nationally on FOX and FS1, with streaming available on the FOX ONE app.

What's next:

The ALCS will determine who represents the American League in the World Series. Toronto will host Games 1 and 2 as the higher seed, and Games 3 and 4 will be in Seattle.

ALDS series recap

Game 1: Tigers 3, Mariners 2

Game 2: Mariners 3, Tigers 2

Game 3: Mariners 8, Tigers 4

Game 4: Mariners 3, Tigers 9

Game 5: Mariners 3, Tigers 2

The Friday night victory marks Seattle’s first ALCS appearance since 2001 and just the third in franchise history.

