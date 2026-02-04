Joel Foxwell's 27 points lead Portland to 87-80 upset of No. 6 Gonzaga

article

The Brief Joel Foxwell scored 27 points and Portland upset No. 6 Gonzaga 87-80 on Wednesday night, giving the Pilots their first victory over a top-10 team and snapping the Bulldogs' 15-game winning streak. Gonzaga had won the last 20 meetings between the two schools, with Portland last winning 82-73 on January 9, 2014. Portland was a 21 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.



Joel Foxwell scored 27 points and Portland upset No. 6 Gonzaga 87-80 on Wednesday night, giving the Pilots their first victory over a top-10 team and snapping the Bulldogs' 15-game winning streak.

Portland also ended a 20-game Gonzaga winning streak in the series. The Pilots had not defeated the Bulldogs since an 82-73 triumph in Portland on Jan. 9, 2014.

James O'Donnell added 16 points for the Pilots (11-14, 4-8 West Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak with a stunning performance. They were a 21 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Graham Ike had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (22-2, 10-1), which had won 14 straight conference games. Gonzaga's only previous loss this season came on Dec. 10 against then-No. 7 Michigan in Las Vegas.

Mario Saint-Supery’s 3-pointer got Gonzaga within 82-73 with a minute left. Ike added a pair of free throws and Braeden Smith made a jumper to pull the Zags closer.

The teams traded free throws before David Fogel's layup pulled Gonzaga to 84-80. But then O'Donnell dunked for Portland with 23 seconds to go to seal it.

Coming off a 73-65 victory over rival Saint Mary’s on Saturday at home, the Bulldogs struggled from the start against Portland, trailing by as many as 15.

The Pilots, coming off a 104-74 loss at Washington State, jumped out to an early 15-5 lead after back-to-back jumpers from Foxwell. Gonzaga closed the gap, pulling to 17-16 on Ike's layup.

Saint-Supery's 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 28-26 lead with just under seven minutes to go in the first half, but it was short-lived. Portland led 39-33 at the break after Garrett Nuckolls' layup.

The Pilots pushed the lead to 50-43 on Cameron Williams' 3-pointer. The home crowd roared after back-to-back layups extended the lead to 57-48 with 13 minutes to go. Foxwell's 3-pointer made it 67-56.

O'Donnell's layup made it 75-60 for the Pilots with 5:42 left.

Up next

Gonzaga visits Oregon State on Saturday.

Portland hosts Seattle on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE SPORTS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori leaves practice with ankle injury

Seattle Seahawks practice has full attendance, five players limited ahead of Super Bowl

Dallas Mavericks trade Anthony Davis to Washington Wizards, reports say

Four-game winning streak snapped for Seattle Kraken in 4-2 loss to Ducks

Decades on the sideline: Photographer captures Seattle Seahawks history

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.