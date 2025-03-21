The Brief The Seattle Mariners have introduced the ROOT Sports Stream app, enabling fans to stream all ROOT Sports programming, including Mariners games, without a cable or satellite subscription for $19.99 per month. Fans with existing ROOT Sports access through participating providers can authenticate into the app at no extra cost, with availability across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and parts of Idaho. The app is accessible via web browser and on various devices, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, powered by ViewLift.



The Seattle Mariners have announced the launch of the ROOT Sports Stream app, a new direct-to-consumer streaming service that allows fans in the Pacific Northwest to access all ROOT Sports programming, including Mariners games, without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

What they're saying:

Kevin Martinez, president of Business Operations for the Mariners, emphasized the team's commitment to connecting fans with Mariners baseball.

"Our goal is to connect fans to Mariners baseball in as many ways as possible," Martinez said. "The new ROOT Sports Stream app is an excellent complement to the existing, valuable partnerships ROOT Sports has with TV providers to bring Mariners baseball to all fans in the Pacific Northwest."

What to know:

Fans who already have ROOT Sports through a participating provider can authenticate into the app at no extra cost. The app offers livestreaming of Mariners baseball and other ROOT Sports programming to fans in the Mariners television territory, which includes Washington, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and parts of Idaho.

The app is available for $19.99 per month.

Sabrina Taylor, vice president of Affiliate & RSN Operations at ROOT Sports, expressed excitement about the app's launch.

"We know fans are eagerly anticipating Mariners Opening Day and we are thrilled to offer them another way to access ROOT Sports," Taylor stated. "ROOT Sports Stream includes new features and a refreshed interface that will appeal to both existing TV Everywhere users as well as new direct-to-consumer subscribers."

The ROOT Sports Stream app is accessible via web browser at rootsportsstream.com, as well as on mobile and tablet devices and connected TV platforms, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

Fans interested in the service can sign up at mariners.com/stream.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Mariners baseball club and ROOT Sports.

