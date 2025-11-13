How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams game live

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 16, with the winner taking first place in the NFC West. The game will be broadcast on FOX 13 in Seattle, with kickoff at 1:05 p.m. PDT. Cooper Kupp will play against his former team, the Rams, for the first time since joining the Seahawks.



The Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams in a decisive Week 11 matchup, where the winner will take first place in the NFC West Division.

Both teams have been rolling recently thanks to great quarterback play and solid work from the secondary, leaving opportunity for key players to shine in Sunday's contest.

This is also Cooper Kupp's first time facing the Rams since being picked up by the Seahawks this offseason, after Los Angeles released him after eight seasons.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 09: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter of a game at Lumen Field on November 09, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Stephen Brashear / Getty Images)

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Rams game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs. Rams game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams game is set for Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1:05 p.m. PDT.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Rams game?

The Seahawks will take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. Rams game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. Coverage begins with Gameday on FOX 13 at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

Joe Davis will call the play-by-play while Greg Olsen provides color analysis with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

You can also watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 4 p.m. for postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 99 or 388, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The game will also be broadcasted nationally on Sports USA, with Larry Kahn calling the play-by-play and Ron Rivera providing color analysis.

