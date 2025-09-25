How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals game live

The Seattle Seahawks are on the road for a Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks have a seven-game winning streak over the Arizona Cardinals heading into Thursday night's game in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals haven't won a game in the series since 2021.

The Seahawks are riding high after a dominant 44-13 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

The Cardinals have struggled with their offense production and dropped their first game of the season on Sunday when they lost 16-15 to the 49ers. Arizona also lost starting running back James Conner to a foot injury and he's out for the season.

When is the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals game is set for Thursday, Sep. 25 at 5:15 p.m. PDT.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game?

The Seahawks are traveling to Arizona to take on the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. Cardinals game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. Coverage begins with Gameday on FOX 13 at 4:00 p.m. PDT.

Thursday Night Football streams each week on Amazon's Prime Video. Al Michaels will call the play-by-play while Kirk Herbstreit will provide color analysis with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 8 p.m. for postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 81 or 226, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

