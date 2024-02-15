Joey Daccord makes 37 saves, Matty Beniers adds goal, two assists in 4-1 Kraken win over Bruins

article

A pair of Massachusetts natives teamed up for the Seattle Kraken to sink the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Matty Beniers had a three-point night with a goal and two assists, and Joey Daccord made 37 saves in another standout effort in net as the Kraken beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Thursday night.

Beniers – a Hingham native – scored for the second straight game for Seattle, while Daccord – a North Andover native – shut down a dangerous Bruins offense. According to NaturalStatTrick, Daccord saved 3.18 goals over expected on the 38 shots on net thrown his way by Boston on Thursday night.

If the Kraken are seriously going to make a run in the playoff chase, Beniers starting to get rolling offensively would do wonders for Seattle’s chances. It's the first time this season that Beniers has scored goals in back-to-back games.

Jordan Eberle scored on the power play, Eeli Tolvanen gave Seattle the lead late in the second period, and Jared McCann scored his team-leading 22nd goal of the season on an empty net to complete the effort for Seattle.

It took the Kraken withstanding an early deluge of chances from the Bruins before the game turned in their favor.

The Bruins had the first nine shots of the game as they dominated play early in the contest. Daccord came up with a couple outstanding saves to blunt the Boston attack only for David Pastrnak to have a rebound chance slip through to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead just under five minutes into the game.

Seattle couldn’t collect the loose puck after a terrific kick save from Daccord initially denied Pastrnak, but the follow-up scramble found its way across the line.

Immediately after the Boston goal, Jared McCann tripped Brandon Carlo to give the Bruins a power play chance to further extend the lead. Brad Marchand whiffed on a one-timer on an open net that easily could have made it 2-0 Boston, but the Kraken managed to survive the rest of the kill to keep it a one-goal game.

Instead, it was a power play opportunity for Seattle that brought the game back level.

A rush into the Boston zone led to an Eberle shot and rebound that Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was unable to locate. Eberle collected the rebound and shoveled a backhand effort into the open net as Swayman’s head was turned to make it a 1-1 game.

The Kraken had a brief scare when McCann retreated to the locker room midway through the second period. McCann cross-checked Pavel Zacha in front of Seattle’s net and immediately dropped his stick, grabbing his right arm while in obvious pain. McCann went to the bench and quickly went down the tunnel as it seemed the Kraken may have lost their leading goalscorer.

However, McCann was back on the bench and resumed his normal rotations six minutes later and seemed no worse for wear.

The Bruins had a couple great chances to find another goal only to come up empty. Charlie McAvoy, Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had shots clang off posts without finding the net. With Adam Larsson in the box for a hooking penalty, James van Riemsdyk had a great chance off a Pastrnak pass right in front of the net that slid through the crease and side of the right post to keep it tied.

Seattle then pounced on a Bruins mistake to grab the lead. Carlo lost his balance and fell down at the top of the Kraken zone that sparked a 3-on-1 rush chance. Beniers fed Eeli Tolvanen for a blast that beat Swayman to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead.

While the posts helped a little, Daccord certainly shined on his own to keep the Bruins in check. Pastrnak had a terrific chance from the right front of the net stopped by Daccord’s glove to preserve the two-goal lead. And shortly afterward, Beniers put the game away for Seattle. Alex Wennberg blocked a Parker Wotherspoon shot, retrieved the puck, and sprung Beniers on a chance that ended with a stick-side snap shot for a 3-1 Kraken lead.

The Bruins pulled Swayman for an extra attacker with well over four minutes left to play seeking to cut into the Seattle lead. Daccord made one more standout save against Pastrnak before Pastrnak took a hooking penalty against Wennberg to give Seattle a late power play. The Kraken played keep-away for two minutes and McCann eventually found the empty net tally with 19 seconds left to play to polish off the win for Seattle.

The victory keeps Seattle four points back of the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference as the Los Angeles Kings also won on Thursday night over the New Jersey Devils.