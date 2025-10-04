Live Updates: Detroit Tigers-Seattle Mariners ALDS Game 1

article

George Kirby takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against right-hander Troy Melton for the Detroit Tigers.

11th inning: Seattle had 14 games of 11-plus innings this season, which was the most in all of MLB. The Mariners were 9-5 in those 14 games.

Carlos Vargas takes over for Andrés Muñoz as Spencer Torkelson draws a lead-off walk and a wild pitch from Vargas moved the runner to second base. Varags bounced back with strikeouts of Wenceel Pérez and Dillon Dingler, but a single through the infield by Zach McKinstry allowed Torkelson to score from second to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Javier Báez grounds out to shortstop to end the inning. Tigers lead 3-2.

Keider Montero closed out the win for Detroit in the bottom of the 11th. A two-out single from Julio Rodríguez gave the Mariners one last chance, but Josh Naylor grounded out to first base as Detroit grabs a 1-0 lead in the series with Tarik Skubal set to start Game 2 for the Tigers.

10th inning: Andrés Muñoz remained on the mound for the Mariners in the 10th against the top of Detroit's lineup. After a lineout to left from Gleyber Torres, Muñoz struck out Kerry Carpenter looking, and Riley Greene swinging to send the game to the bottom of the 10th. It's the first two-inning appearance all season for Muñoz.

Vest also took a second inning on the mound for Detroit, quickly getting Dominic Canzone to ground out to second base and Luke Raley to pop up to third base. A strikeout on J.P. Crawford sends the game to the 11th.

9th inning: Andrés Muñoz in to pitch the ninth for Seattle with no save situation coming for the Mariners tonight. Zach McKinstry flew out to left field, Javier Báez lined out to third base, and Parker Meadows lined a ball back to the mound that Muñoz snared to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.

Former Mariner Will Vest is in to pitch for Detroit against Josh Naylor, Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suárez. Vest gets Naylor and Polanco to pop up to shortstop, and strikes out Suárez looking to send the game to extra innings for the second straight playoff game in Seattle.

8th inning: Speier gets Riley Greene to fly out to center field before the Mariners turn to Matt Brash. Spencer Torkelson walked with one out against Brash, who responded with strikeouts of Wenceel Pérez and Dillon Dingler to end the top of the eighth.

J.P. Crawford and Randy Arozarena each had deep fly balls off right-hander Kyle Finnegan die on the warning track for Seattle. A two-out single from Cal Raleigh for his third hit of the game put a runner on for the Mariners, but Julio Rodríguez meekly waived over strike three to end the inning.

7th inning: Gabe Speier enters to pitch the seventh inning for Seattle and shuts down Detroit. Strikeouts of Parker Meadows swinging and Gleyber Torres looking were followed with a groundout to shortstop from Kerry Carpenter.

Tommy Kahnle pitched the seventh for Detroit, getting Eugenio Suárez to fly out to center field, Dominic Canzone to fly out to left, and pinch-hitter Luke Raley (hitting for Victor Robles) to strike out on three pitches.

6th inning: George Kirby's day is done as manager Dan Wilson turns to the bullpen and left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson. Kirby finished with two runs allowed on six hits with a walk and eight strikeouts over five innings.

Ferguson immediately walked pitch-hitter Jahmai Jones to lead-off the inning. A soft fly ball from Dillon Dingler to shallow right field was unable to be gloved by second baseman Jorge Polanco, but right fielder Victor Robles followed up with a quick retrieval and throw to second base to get the force out on Jones for the first out of the inning. After a flyout to center field from Zach McKinstry, Wilson turned to right-hander Eduard Bazardo, who got Javier Báez to pop out to second base to end the frame.

Meanwhile, former Mariner Rafael Montero took the mound for the sixth for the Tigers and Seattle jumped on him quickly. Montero issued a lead-off walk to Randy Arozarena, who then aggressively went first-to-third on a single to center field by Cal Raleigh to put runners on the corners with no outs. Julio Rodríguez came through again with an RBI single to right field that drove in Arozarena to tie the game at 2-2.

Montero was replaced by left-hander Tyler Horton without recording a single out, who managed to keep Seattle from doing any further damage. Josh Naylor grounded into a double play as Raleigh advanced to third base, but Jorge Polanco flew out to right to end the inning. Tie game 2-2.

5th inning: A one-out single from Parker Meadows put a runner on base with a broken bat dribbler from Gleyber Torres advancing the runner to second base. Kerry Carpenter jumped on a 1-2 sinker from Kirby above the strike zone and drove it deep into the seats in right field for a two-run home run that gave the Tigers the lead. After a Riley Greene single, Kirby got Spencer Torkelson to ground out to shortstop to end the inning. Carpenter is now 5-for-11 lifetime against Kirby with all five hits being home runs. Tigers lead 2-1.

Left-hander pitcher Brant Hurter takes over on the mound for Detroit in relief of Troy Melton, who allowed one run on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts in four innings for the Tigers. Hurter retires the Mariners in order as Dominic Canzone flies out to center field, Victor Robles pops up to the catcher, and J.P. Crawford grounds out to first base.

4th inning: George Kirby cruised through the fourth inning, bouncing back from a pair of pressure-filled innings in the 2nd and 3rd. Kirby reached eight strikeouts, getting whiffs from Colt Keith and Zach McKinstry, and got a fly out to center from Dillon Dingler for his first clean inning of the game.

Julio Rodríguez gives the Mariners their first run in a home playoff game in 24 years with a solo home run to center field off Troy Melton to lead off the fourth inning. It's the first postseason run at home for Seattle since Stan Javier (who is now 61 years old) homered in Game 2 of the ALCS in 2001 against the New York Yankees. Seattle didn't score a run in a 1-0 loss in 18 innings to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 ALDS.

Josh Naylor nearly goes back-to-back with Rodríguez with a 352-foot moonshot that dies on the warning track in right field. Melton gets Jorge Polanco to groundout to shortstop and strikes out Eugenio Suárez to close out the inning. Mariners lead 1-0.

3rd inning: Gleyber Torres sliced a 2-2 sinker from George Kirby just fair inside the right field line into the corner for a lead-off double. A soft line drive to center fielder Julio Rodríguez kept Torres from advancing. A strikeout of Riley Greene followed and Spencer Torkelson flew out to center as Kirby kept it scoreless.

The Mariners went down in order again in the third inning. J.P. Crawford grounded out to third base, Randy Arozarena struck out, and Cal Raleigh flew out to center field.

2nd inning: Colt Keith led off the second inning with a single through the infield and George Kirby followed with a four-pitch walk of Dillon Dingler to put two runners on base. Kirby answered with a strikeout of Zach McKinstry and forced a groundout to third by Javier Báez as the runners advanced to second and third. Kirby then froze Parker Meadows with a sinker on the inside corner for the final out of the inning to escape the jam.

Seattle went quietly in the second inning. Eugenio Suárez had a soft chopper back to Troy Melton on the mound for the first out. Melton then struck out Dominic Canzone and Victor Robles for a clean inning for Detroit.

1st inning: George Kirby battled back from a 2-0 hole to strike out Gleyber Torres, and sat down Kerry Carptener on four pitches. A soft liner to right field from Riley Greene gave Detroit the first baserunner of the series, but Kirby froze Spencer Torkelson with a 99 mph sinker at the top of the strike zone to retire the side.

Cal Raleigh singled with one out for Seattle's first hit of the game. After a Julio Rodríguez fielder's choice, Melton walked Josh Naylor to put two runners on with two outs. Jorge Polanco delivered a deep fly ball 370 feet to right field that Kerry Carpenter ran down for the final out.

Pregame: Former Mariners manager Lou Pinella was back in the ballpark to throw out the first pitch to current manager Dan Wilson. Wilson was the catcher on the 2001 team that last won the AL West with an MLB record-tying 116 wins.

Also, center fielder Mike Cameron and utility player Mark McLemore from the 2001 team joined Pinella and Wilson on the field.

Seattle Supersonics legend Gary Payton was brought out to get the fans fired up before first pitch.

Game 1 Lineups:

Detroit Tigers Seattle Mariners 2B Gleyber Torres LF Randy Arozarena RF Kerry Carpenter (L) C Cal Raleigh (S) LF Riley Greene (L) CF Julio Rodriguez 1B Spencer Torkelson 1B Josh Naylor (L) DH Colt Keith (L) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) C Dillon Dingler 3B Eugenio Suárez 3B Zach McKinstry (L) DH Dominic Canzone (L) SS Javier Báez RF Victor Robles CF Parker Meadows (L) SS J.P. Crawford (L) RHP Troy Melton RHP George Kirby

