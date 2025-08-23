Seattle Mariners activate Victor Robles from injured list, Dylan Moore designated for assignment

article

The Seattle Mariners activated outfielder Victor Robles from the 60-day injured list on Saturday and designated struggling utility man Dylan Moore for assignment.

Robles is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday night's game against the Athletics. He is still awaiting the results of an appeal of his 10-game suspension.

Robles, 28, appeared in eight games with Triple-A Tacoma while on a rehab assignment. He's batting .310 with three doubles and a home run in 29 at-bats with the Rainiers.

Robles dislocated his left shoulder on April 6, making a spectacular diving catch into a catch net against the San Francisco Giants. Prior to his injury, Robles was batting .273 with three doubles, three RBI, three stolen bases and three runs scored in 10 games to open the season.

Robles was suspended for 10 games by MLB for throwing a bat toward pitcher Joey Estes, and throwing a container of sunflower seeds onto the field after being ejected. Robles was hit twice by Estes in the at-bat, and it was the fourth time he was hit by Las Vegas pitchers in the series since beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.

Estes also hit Robles with a pitch in the majors last year when pitching for the Oakland Athletics.

Ironically, Robles and Estes are both now in the majors again with the Mariners and Athletics, respectively, and could potentially face-off this weekend.

Robles has to serve the suspension at the MLB level despite the incident occurring in Triple-A on his rehab assignment. The Mariners will have to play down a player on the roster when the suspension begins, though rosters expand by an extra two players on September 1, which would help mitigate the loss.

Meanwhile, the Mariners finally made the decision to move on from Moore, who has been struggling mightily since late May.

Moore, 33, has appeared in 47 games for the Mariners since May 28, and has just three hits in 67 at-bats for a woeful .045 batting average over that span. Moore has also struck out 38 times in 74 plate appearances, which is 51.3 percent of the time when he steps into the batter's box.

Moore had a great start to the year and even won the AL Player of the Week award for April 14-20. In the six-game span, Moore hit .385 with three home runs, a double, five RBI, three stolen bases and six runs scored. However, Moore went on the injured list with right hip inflammation on April 29 and was never the same after coming back to the roster.

Moore was the longest-tenured Mariner on the roster and won a Gold Glove last season as a utility player.

The Mariners will have 10 days to trade or release Moore, who can refuse an assignment to the minors and become a free agent due to service time.

