The University of Washington Huskies football team, with a 3-2 record, is set to face off against Michigan, 4-1, this Saturday in what will be the Huskies' next matchup in its first year in the Big Ten Conference.

Keep reading to find out broadcast times, where to watch, how to listen to the game and more.

What time is the UW-Michigan game?

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Washington #1 (RB) Jonah Coleman celebrates a touchdown during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Northwestern Wildcats on September 21, 2024 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What TV channel is the UW-Michigan game on?

The UW-Michigan football game will be broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The play-by-play and analysis will be provided by commentators Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge and Kathryn Tappen.

How can I listen to the UW-Michigan game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports.

Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 16-station Washington Sports Network.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, and through the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Varsity app. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Wolverines-Husky matchup history

The University of Washington and the University of Michigan have a competitive history on the football field that spans decades. Their football teams have faced off 14 times, with Michigan leading the series with nine wins to Washington's five. They've played each other in four Rose Bowl games where they are evenly split with two victories each.

Their matchups began in the 1950s, with Michigan securing shutout wins in both 1953 and 1954. After a challenging start with four consecutive losses against Michigan, Washington rallied over the years, especially under the direction of coach Don James. In the 1978 Rose Bowl, Washington, secured an upset victory against Michigan.

A notable meeting took place at the 1992 Rose Bowl, where Washington triumphed over Michigan to cap an undefeated season and claim a share of the national title. However, Michigan avenged this loss the following year. The teams clashed again in the early 2000s, with both games decided in dramatic fashion: Washington's 2001 win featured pivotal plays by Omare Lowe, and Michigan's 2002 victory was aided by a controversial penalty against Washington.

Despite plans to play in 2020 and 2021, the game was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and in 2021 Michigan overpowered Washington with a solid running game. The teams' most recent clash at the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship saw Michigan emerge as the victor, mainly due to the strong running performances from Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, securing a 34-13 win and overcoming Washington's brief second-half challenge.

