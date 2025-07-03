Nneka Ogwumike moves up WNBA scoring list, Seattle Storm beat Dream 80-79

article

The Brief Nneka Ogwumike moved into seventh on the WNBA's all-time scoring list with 24 points scored in an 80-79 Storm win over the Dream on Thursday night. Skylar Diggins scored the go-ahead basket with 3.4 seconds left to win the game for Seattle. Erica Wheeler added 21 points for the Storm, who bounced back from an 84-57 loss to the Valkyries.



Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points and moved into seventh on the WNBA's career scoring list, Skylar Diggins drove for the decisive layup with 3.4 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 80-79 on Thursday night.

Erica Wheeler had 21 points for Seattle (11-7). Diggins and Gabby Williams each added 11.

Ogwumike converted a three-point play, Naz Hillmon scored on the other end, and Ogwumike hit a mid-range jumper to get the Storm within 77-75 with a minute to play. Atlanta's Jordin Canada made two free throws to make it a two-possession game with 51 seconds left and Ogwumike missed a 3-pointer, but Diggins grabbed the offensive rebound and Wheeler hit a contested 3 to make it 79-78 with 32.1 seconds remaining. Maya Caldwell missed a 3 to set up Diggins' basket.

Canada scored a career-high 25 points for Atlanta (11-7), and Brionna Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Allisha Gray finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Ogwumike has 6,815 career points and moved past Cappie Pondexter (6,811) and Sue Bird (6,803).

The Dream out-rebounded Seattle 46-24 but made just 4 of 21 (19%) from behind the arc. The Storm hit 10 of 23 from 3-point range and scored 21 points off 16 Atlanta turnovers.

The game featured nine ties and 25 lead changes, and neither team led by more than seven points.

Up next

The Storm's four-game trip continues Sunday at New York. Atlanta hosts Golden State on Monday to wrap up a four-game homestand.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

