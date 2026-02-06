Fullback Robbie Ouzts only player questionable to play for Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl

article

The Brief Fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) is the only player for the Seahawks with an injury designation for Super Bowl LX, listed as questionable to play. Quarterback Sam Darnold (oblique), safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle), and left tackle Charles Cross (foot) were all full participants in Friday's practice and are expected to play. The Patriots have three players listed as questionable: linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), edge rusher Harold Landry (knee), and defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (hamstring).



Fullback Robbie Ouzts is the only player uncertain to play for the Seattle Seahawks because of an injury for Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Ouzts is listed as questionable to play due to a neck injury that forced him to miss the NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago. Ouzts has been limited in every practice the Seahawks have had since the neck injury appeared on the injury report coming out of the Divisional round victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

If Ouzts can't play, Brady Russell could pick up the fullback workload for the Super Bowl. He saw just one offensive snap in that role against the Rams in the NFC championship game, but has played the role in the past.

Ouzts being the only player listed with a status means that safety Nick Emmanwori is fully expected to play despite rolling his ankle in practice on Wednesday.

Emmanwori was held out of practice on Thursday after suffering a low-ankle sprain by rolling his ankle late in Wednesday's practice, as detailed by Kalyn Kahler of the Pro Football Writers' Association. Both Emmanwori and head coach Mike Macdonald said early on Thursday that they expected him to be able to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Emmanwori was a full participant in Friday's practice for Seattle.

"No designation for Nick," Macdonald told Kalyn Kahler of the Pro Football Writers' Association. "Turns out he's alive."

Quarterback Sam Darnold has put together two straight practices of full participation for the first time since tweaking his left oblique in practice ahead of the playoff game with the 49ers three weeks ago. Left tackle Charles Cross was also a full participant despite a foot injury.

Backup tackle Josh Jones (knee/ankle) was the only player besides Ouzts listed as limited in practice, but he's also expected to play.

The Patriots have three players listed as questionable: linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), edge rusher Harold Landry (knee), and defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (hamstring).

Spillane had been sidelined since the AFC championship victory over the Denver Broncos before returning to limited participation in practice on Thursday. Landry returned to limited participation on Friday after not practicing on Thursday.

Both players have told reporters in the Bay Area they expect to play against the Seahawks.

Farmer is eligible to be activated from injured reserve by the Patriots, but may not be added to the roster to play. He appears fully healthy and available should New England elect to make a roster move to add him to the roster.

Seahawks practice report:

By Kalyn Kahler

Pro Football Writers' Association

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Seattle held a 1 hour and 36 minute practice Friday that began at 12:05 p.m.

Safety Nick Emmanwori joined the defensive backs in drills and participated in full. He played catch with a ball boy during break. Emmanwori has no injury designation for Sunday.

"No designation for Nick," Macdonald said. "Turns out he's alive."

Fullback Robbie Ouzts is the only Seattle player with a game status designation. He was limited in practice Friday and also limited on Wednesday and Thursday and is questionable for Sunday with a neck injury. Tackle Josh Jones was also limited in practice Friday with an ankle and knee injury. All other Seattle players listed on the injury report this week, including quarterback Sam Darnold (oblique), fully participated in Friday's practice.

Seattle's Friday practice was a tempo the Seahawks call ACT.

"ACT is alignment, communication and technique," Macdonald said. "It was a normal Friday workload, all the stuff we do on Friday, so par for the course. Just gonna stick to our process."

The first team offense practiced with simulated crowd noise played loudly instead of music. The first team defense also practiced with crowd noise.

"We do [crowd noise] every week," Macdonald said. "Not sure what the noise level is going to be during the game. We try to hit all those different scenarios."

Defensive end Leonard Willams broke down the team to finish their final Friday practice of the season. Players' families are now in town and Macdonald said they will have the rest of the night to spend with family.

"They'll get a chance to be with their families, which would be great and we'll be back to work in the morning," Macdonald said.

Seattle's three quarterbacks stayed on the field after practice closed to work with passing game coordinator Jake Peetz.

Macdonald said Seattle will have another practice tomorrow, also at ACT tempo.

Injury Report:

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pro Football Writers' Association and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Sam Darnold a full participant, Nick Emmanwori DNP at practice for Seattle Seahawks

Is this the most decorated Seahawks house in Washington?

Former Seahawks stars join fans in Bay Area ahead of Super Bowl 2026

Behind enemy lines: Seahawks bar in Bay Area readies fans for Super Bowl 2026

Seahawks Nick Emmanwori ready to go after injury scare in Super Bowl practice

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.