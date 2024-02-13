Philipp Grubauer makes 26 saves in return to lineup, Kraken win 2-1 in shootout over Islanders

article

Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves on 27 shots and was perfect in the shootout in his first action in over two months for the Seattle Kraken, and Tomáš Tatar delivered the winning goal in a 2-1 shootout win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Grubauer stopped shootout chances from Oliver Wahlstrom, Bo Horvat, and former Seattle Thunderbirds star Mat Barzal to snap a three-game skid for the Kraken, and give them their second shootout victory over the Islanders this season. Grubauer was also in net for a 4-3 shootout victory over the Islanders in December.

The victory was a critical bounce back effort for Seattle after a lackluster showing in a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night. With a tightly contested race for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference, the Kraken could not afford to lose any more ground to the pack. The shootout result allows the Kraken to keep treading water in the playoff chase for now.

The effort on Long Island on Tuesday was far superior to the performance in Newark the night before. Grubauer was back in the lineup for the first time for Seattle since Dec. 9 when he left a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower body injury. Grubauer was activated from injured reserve on January 23, but served as the backup to Joey Daccord for Seattle's prior six games entering Tuesday night.

Grubauer stopped all 22 shots he faced at even strength with Kyle Palmieri's power play goal serving as the only shot to beat him.

The relentless effort of Matty Beniers allowed the Kraken to take an early lead. Beniers was checked hard into the boards in the corner by Islanders' defenseman Ryan Pulock and was noticeably reeling from the impact. The play had quickly moved down ice with Beniers still down in the corner. As Beniers started to make his way toward the bench, the puck came back to Beniers just outside the blue line on a pass ahead from Jared McCann. Beniers drove in on net and snapped a wrist shot by New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin for his seventh goal of the season and a 1-0 Kraken lead.

Jordan Eberle had gotten into Pulock's face after the hit to Beniers to express his displeasure and it resulted in Pulock being out of position for the resulting rush chance for Beniers.

A four-minute double minor penalty for high-sticking against André Burakovsky forced Seattle into a critical penalty kill that was highlighted by a terrific stop from Grubauer on Brock Nelson from right in front of the crease. The successful kill allowed the Kraken to get to intermission with the one-goal advantage.

It was then time for Sorokin to shine in keeping Seattle from extending their lead. Sorokin denied a prime look for Eeli Tolvanen on a chance off a Vince Dunn rebound. Sorokin came up with another big save against Oliver Bjorkstrand on a rush chance, and helped the Islanders survive an onslaught of an offensive possession for Seattle that saw Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov stuck on the ice for three-and-a-half minutes straight.

But despite the offensive push for Seattle, a questionable penalty call against Yanni Gourde gave the Islanders the opportunity to tie the game on the power play.

Gourde was called for a boarding penalty against Casey Cizikas for a hit against the wall. However, Cizikas turned at the last second, which led to Gourde's impact coming to the back of Cizikas. Gourde's protests were unheeded and the Islanders pounced on the chance. After Brandon Tanev had a short-handed breakaway look – where he clamored for a slashing call against Nelson – the Islanders came back into the Seattle zone with Palmieri finding space in front of the net for a shot that snuck through the legs of Grubauer.

Sorokin continued to shut down Seattle's efforts in the third period. Alex Wennberg had a redirect chance from in front of the net stopped, a Jamie Oleksiak shot hit Sorokin square in the mask, and a Will Borgen point shot tipped by Oleksiak was also swallowed up.

Sorokin made 29 saves on 30 shots in a terrific outing in net for the Islanders as well.

Grubauer made two big saves on Horvat early in overtime to keep Seattle in it. Palmieri tripped Vince Dunn to give the Kraken a 4-on-3 power play chance with under two minutes left to play, but a bad slashing penalty from Jaden Schwartz wiped out the advantage a minute later.

Tatar scored in the second round of the shootout on a really skilled move to get to his forehand with Sorokin over committing, and Grubauer's denial on Barzal sealed the victory.