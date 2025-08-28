Seattle Storm rally from 21-point deficit, beat Lynx 93-79

article

The Brief Skyler Diggins scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half as the Storm rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 93-79 win over the Lynx. Minnesota held a 39-18 lead at the 5:50 mark of the second quarter before the Storm started their rally. Seattle outscored the Lynx by a 60-33 margin in the second half.



Skylar Diggins scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half, Nneka Ogwumike had 12 points and nine rebounds, and the Seattle Storm rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Lynx 93-79 on Thursday night.

Seattle, which trailed 39-18 midway through the second quarter, tied its second-largest comeback win in franchise history.

Kayla McBride had 20 points with five 3-pointers to lead Minnesota (30-8), which lost for just the second time in 20 home games this season. A win would have secured the Lynx home court advantage for the entire playoffs.

Seattle closed the third quarter on a 25-6 run over a six-minute span to take a 67-63 lead, capped by 3-pointer by Diggins with 0.6 seconds left.

The Storm scored 34 points in the frame — after scoring just 33 points in the entire first half. Seattle was 12 of 19 from the field in the third, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Seattle made four of its 16 3-pointers in the fourth.

Gabby Williams added 16 points for Seattle (21-19). Dominique Malonga and Erica Wheeler each added 13.

Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams each scored 18 points of Minnesota. Williams also had 10 assists.

Minnesota outscored Seattle 25-12 in the first and then started the second on a 6-0 run for a 19-point lead. The Lynx led 46-33 at halftime behind 28 combined points from Williams and McBride. Five of Seattle's 11 field goals in the first half were from 3-point range.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve was called for a technical foul at the end of the third after Diggins appeared to be shouting at the Lynx bench following her 3-pointer.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE STORM NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Aliyah Boston scores 27 as Seattle Storm lose 95-75 to Fever

Nneka Ogwumike buzzer-beater gives Seattle Storm 84-82 win over Mystics

Dominique Malonga's 22 points leads Seattle Storm to blowout win, 95-60, over Wings

Alyssa Thomas' triple-double leads Mercury to 85-82 win over Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird honored across city

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.