Sue Bird to be first managing director of USA Basketball women’s national team

Sue Bird is giving another assist to USA Basketball, becoming the managing director of the women’s national team.

The five-time Olympic champion was named to the newly created position Thursday and it marks a major change in the way the organization creates its roster and coaching staff.

"I played for USA Basketball for so long and always really enjoyed my time with them," Bird said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. "I love representing my country. I love being competitive on that stage. To have that opportunity to do it in a different role is exciting."

Before the change, a committee made those decisions, but now in a move similar to what the USA men’s national team does, Bird will be the one responsible for putting things together. Grant Hill has the same role on the men’s side.

"We are really, really excited about Sue for so many reasons," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a phone interview. "Her pedigree and standing in the sport is so strong. Not just in women’s basketball, but all of sport. She’s a tremendous leader and we’re very excited that she took this on for us."

The men’s team has had a managing director for two decades with Jerry Colangelo serving in that spot from 2005-21 before Hill took over.

"She’s had five Olympic gold medals herself and understands what’s involved," Tooley said. "Having the managing director position makes it easier to work with the staff for long term vision of the program. It’s hard to do that with a committee that comes and goes and gets together a handful of times."

Tooley said Bird’s term will be for four years — the same as the Olympic cycle — and the change to this structure has been in the works for a few years, well before the decision to not select Caitlin Clark for the 2024 Paris Games team that left some people upset.

"Discussions happened after the ‘21 Olympics and Sue served on the board last quad," Tooley said. "We got in discussions about the managing director role and we sat with her awhile and she gave it a lot of consideration and thought. It’s an enormous responsibility."

The Source: Information in this story came from USA Basketball and The Associated Press.

