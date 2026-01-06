Who do the Seattle Seahawks play next? Here's what we know

The Brief The Seahawks clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, giving them a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the playoffs. The NFC bracket consists of seven teams: Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers. The Seahawks will face the team with the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round.



On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks secured the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 13-3 win over the 49ers. With that season finale win, came an NFC West title and a ticket to the playoffs.

Now with only two home wins away from returning to Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, the biggest question on everyone's minds: Who will the Seahawks play next?

Keep reading for a breakdown of which teams the Seahawks could host during the divisional round on Jan. 17 or 18 and how it will be determined.

When will the Seahawks' next opponent be confirmed?

We won't know who the Seahawks will face in the NFL playoffs until after all the NFC wild-card matchups have been completed on Jan. 11.

Who is playing in the NFC bracket?

This year's NFC bracket consists of seven teams: Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers.

When will the NFC wild-card games take place?

Games will take place on Saturday, Jan. 10 and Sunday, Jan. 11.

The Green Bay Packers will face the Chicago Bears on Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. (PST) on Prime Video.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. (PST) on FOX.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (PST) on FOX.

Where does each team stand in the NFC bracket?

After Sunday's win against the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks hold the No. 1 seed. The Chicago Bears have the No. 2 seed, followed by the Philadelphia Ealges with the No. 3 seed, the Carolina Panthers with the No. 4 seed, the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 5 seed, the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 6 seed and the Green Bay Packers with the No. 7 seed.

Will the Seahawks face the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round?

Yes. Once all the wild-card games have been completed, the NFL will reseed the playoff bracket.

The Seahawks will face the team with the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round.

What are the possible NFC scenarios?

If the Green Bay Packers upset the Chicago Bears, Seattle is guaranteed to play Green Bay, regardless of any other results.

If the Green Bay Packers lose but the 49ers upset the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle will face the San Francisco 49ers for the third time this season.

Seattle will face the winner of the Los Angeles Rams/Carolina Panthers game if both the top-seeded Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles win their respective matchups.

Who is the Seahawks' biggest threat?

The Los Angeles Rams (+425) are currently the second choice.

Despite being the No. 5 seed, they are considered extremely dangerous after a 12–5 season and are favored to beat the Panthers in the Wild Card round. If the seeds hold, Seattle would likely host the Rams in the next round.

The Seahawks' path to the Super Bowl

If the Seahawks win their divisional game, they will host the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 25, against whichever team remains from the other side of the bracket, likely the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles or a high-seeded upset winner.

The Seahawks finished their 2025–2026 regular season with a 14–3 record and are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC and the Super Bowl. They are also the only team in the NFC that earned a bye week to rest and recover while their potential opponents (like the Rams or Eagles) have to play an extra game.

