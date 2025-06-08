Blistering weather continuing on Sunday in Seattle

The Brief Seattle temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Sunday, with some areas hitting the low 90s, prompting a Heat Advisory. Cooling centers are available, and residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid heat-related risks. Relief from the heat is expected by mid-week, with temperatures cooling significantly by Tuesday or Wednesday.



Temperatures will spike to the upper 80s this afternoon in Seattle. Some communities could wind up in the low 90s (e.g. the South Sound and the Cascade valleys like North Bend).

The hottest weather this week in Seattle will happen on Sunday, June 8. (FOX 13 Seattle )

It could be another challenging day for people without air-conditioning. There are many cooling centers that are opening around the region, including libraries. Head here for more: List of local cooling centers

Related article

Highs will skyrocket to either side of 90 degrees across the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Tomorrow, temperatures cool to a mild range along the North Sound, Salish Sea, Strait and the coast. Temperatures also fall below 90 for the South Sound and many other backyards. Seattle and Tacoma could hold onto the mid 80s. While it’ll be another uncomfortable day, the heat won’t be as intense as today.

Highs on Monday will reach the mid 80s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday for many places across the I-5 corridor. There is a medium risk of heat-related illnesses.

A Heat Advisory is posted for the I-5 corridor and the Seattle area on Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Here are important safety reminders in the blistering heat:

Stay hydrated and slather on the sunscreen.

Don't walk your dogs in the hottest hours of the day. Try to do a walk in the evening or morning when the pavement isn't too hot for their paws.

Never leave people or pets in a car in this type of weather. It could easily be deadly.

If you're cooling off along the water, remember to always wear a life vest. Water temperatures remain cold year-round in Western Washington. Cold water shock is a real threat. Even strong swimmers can succumb.

Check on the beloved seniors in your life to make sure they're finding ways to stay cool.

If you don't have A/C at home, consider heading into a building with A/C at times in the coming days to give your system a break. This could include a mall, movie theater or library (if it's open).

Be extra vigilant to avoid starting fires.

Temperatures cool noticeably by the end of the workweek. Even by Tuesday or Wednesday, we'll experience marked relief from the heat we're enduring into tomorrow.

Please take good care of yourself and your loved ones today! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Abby Acone and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson activates National Guard in search for Travis Decker

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Man shot, killed at his 21st birthday party in Kent, WA

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

Seattle man charged with string of burglaries at the homes of NFL and MLB stars

Rochester dog training facility owner accused of killing employee during video shoot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.