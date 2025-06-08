LIST: Seattle-area cooling centers open as summer heat hits western WA

The Brief Cooling centers are opening across western Washington to provide relief from rising summer temperatures. Locations include libraries and spray parks in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties. Water safety is also crucial, with experts advising the use of life jackets, swimming with a buddy, and testing water temperatures.



As temperatures rise across western Washington this summer, the region is beginning to open up cooling centers for those seeking shelter from the heat.

Cooling centers are open to the public, providing air-conditioned spaces across several different counties.

Here's a list of open cooling centers in the Seattle area:

King County

The Compass Center Day Center (Seattle)

Bothell Library

Shoreline Library

Woodinville Library

Snohomish County

Edmonds Library

Lynnwood library

Mill Creek Library

North Lynnwood Spray Park

Willis Tucker Park Splash Pad

Pierce County

South Hill Pierce County Library

Tacoma Public Library locations

Water Safety:

It's also important to remember that as temperatures outside heat up, water temperatures are still much cooler. Experts stress that practicing water safety is crucial at this time of year.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death among kids between ages one to four, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages five to 14.

Here's a list of water safety tips to keep in mind this summer:

Wear a life jacket

Always swim with a buddy

Test water temperatures before jumping in

Enroll children in swim lessons as early as possible

Stay hydrated

