Expand / Collapse search

LIST: Seattle-area cooling centers open as summer heat hits western WA

By
Published  June 8, 2025 12:36pm PDT
News
FOX 13 Seattle
Emphasizing water safety as summer weather returns

Emphasizing water safety as summer weather returns

As Seattle starts to experience summer-like weather, water temperatures remain drastically cooler than what it feels like outside.

The Brief

    • Cooling centers are opening across western Washington to provide relief from rising summer temperatures.
    • Locations include libraries and spray parks in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties.
    • Water safety is also crucial, with experts advising the use of life jackets, swimming with a buddy, and testing water temperatures.

SEATTLE - As temperatures rise across western Washington this summer, the region is beginning to open up cooling centers for those seeking shelter from the heat.

Cooling centers are open to the public, providing air-conditioned spaces across several different counties.

Here's a list of open cooling centers in the Seattle area:

King County

  • The Compass Center Day Center (Seattle)
  • Bothell Library
  • Shoreline Library
  • Woodinville Library

Snohomish County

  • Edmonds Library
  • Lynnwood library
  • Mill Creek Library
  • North Lynnwood Spray Park
  • Willis Tucker Park Splash Pad

Pierce County

  • South Hill Pierce County Library
  • Tacoma Public Library locations
List of western WA cooling centers

Water Safety:

It's also important to remember that as temperatures outside heat up, water temperatures are still much cooler. Experts stress that practicing water safety is crucial at this time of year.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death among kids between ages one to four, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages five to 14.

Here's a list of water safety tips to keep in mind this summer:

  • Wear a life jacket
  • Always swim with a buddy
  • Test water temperatures before jumping in
  • Enroll children in swim lessons as early as possible
  • Stay hydrated
summer weather tips

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson activates National Guard in search for Travis Decker

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Man shot, killed at his 21st birthday party in Kent, WA

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

Seattle man charged with string of burglaries at the homes of NFL and MLB stars

Rochester dog training facility owner accused of killing employee during video shoot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

NewsKing CountySnohomish CountyPierce County