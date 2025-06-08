LIST: Seattle-area cooling centers open as summer heat hits western WA
SEATTLE - As temperatures rise across western Washington this summer, the region is beginning to open up cooling centers for those seeking shelter from the heat.
Cooling centers are open to the public, providing air-conditioned spaces across several different counties.
Here's a list of open cooling centers in the Seattle area:
King County
- The Compass Center Day Center (Seattle)
- Bothell Library
- Shoreline Library
- Woodinville Library
Snohomish County
- Edmonds Library
- Lynnwood library
- Mill Creek Library
- North Lynnwood Spray Park
- Willis Tucker Park Splash Pad
Pierce County
- South Hill Pierce County Library
- Tacoma Public Library locations
Water Safety:
It's also important to remember that as temperatures outside heat up, water temperatures are still much cooler. Experts stress that practicing water safety is crucial at this time of year.
According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death among kids between ages one to four, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages five to 14.
Here's a list of water safety tips to keep in mind this summer:
- Wear a life jacket
- Always swim with a buddy
- Test water temperatures before jumping in
- Enroll children in swim lessons as early as possible
- Stay hydrated
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
