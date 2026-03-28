Chilly spring weather ahead in Seattle

We saw a really nice spring setup across western Washington today, with a mix of sunshine and increasing clouds as the day went on. Afternoon highs climbed into the mid to upper 50s, right on track for where we expected to land, making for a mild and comfortable end to the day.

Mild weather into Saturday

As we head into tonight, clouds continue to thicken, and we begin to introduce a few showers—primarily focused along the North Coast and into the North Sound. Most spots stay dry for much of the night, but a few isolated lowland showers are possible.

Seattle weather turns unsettled Sunday with scattered showers and mountain snow before drying out Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Slightly damp and cooler Sunday

Sunday brings a bit more unsettled weather with a weak incoming low pressure system, although it’s not a washout. We’ll see scattered showers, again favoring areas to the north, along with intermittent light mountain snow. By late Sunday night, we’ll be watching for the potential of a convergence zone setting up, which could squeeze out a few localized showers.

Seattle weather may include a late-night convergence zone with a rain-snow mix possible but limited. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Isolated rain/snow mix in the lowlands Sunday night

Under that convergence zone, there is a low-end chance for a rain-snow mix, even down into parts of the Puget Sound lowlands late Sunday night into very early Monday. That said, moisture will be limited by this point, so most locations remain dry, and any lowland snow accumulation below 1,000 feet looks unlikely. If anything would stick, it would be minor and brief.

The latest Seattle weather forecast calls for minor mountain snow at times this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier and sunnier start to the workweek

Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, Monday trends drier with a return to some sunshine. Tuesday stays cloudy but largely dry, offering a brief break before the pattern turns more active again.

By Wednesday, we’re back to breezy conditions with scattered showers and additional mountain snow. Showers linger into Thursday before we begin to dry things out heading into Friday, setting up a quieter end to the week.

Overall, it’s a very typical spring pattern—quick shifts between dry breaks and passing systems, with no major impacts expected.

Seattle weather turns showery midweek after a dry start, with rain returning Wednesday and Thursday before drying out again Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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