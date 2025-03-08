Cloudy, damp and cool weather through mid-March in Seattle

After a few days of glorious sunshine in western Washington, we’re forecasting darker, wetter and cooler weather ahead for the region.



Highs will be mild on Saturday afternoon, landing in the mid to upper 50s for Central and South Puget Sound. Isolated showers are possible in these areas with steadier rain near Canada over the Northwest Interior and the North Coast. That’s where an atmospheric river is impacting British Columbia.

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s in the Central and South Sound communities. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It’ll be cloudy and breezy today as well. The strongest winds will be felt in the typical areas (e.g. Forks, the San Juans, Whidbey/Camano Islands and Bellingham) where we can’t rule out a few gusts to about 40 mph. However, winds probably won't get strong enough to warrant any official wind alerts.

Showers will mostly happen north and west of Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Slightly more widespread rain returns to all of western Washington on Sunday afternoon. Snow could fire up over the passes from Sunday night to Monday morning. It’ll be blustery and overcast on Sunday as well.



Temperatures cool on Monday and Tuesday as we watch for mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers. Those two days don’t look like a washout.



Wednesday could be breezy and a bit wetter. Showers and sunbreaks will follow on Thursday. Friday could be gray and soggy.



There will be daily rounds of snow along the mountain passes starting Sunday night. During the workweek, the snow totals look light and mostly manageable for pass travelers. Still, make sure not to speed through snowy conditions should it develop.

Cooler and cloudier weather can be expected for much of this upcoming week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Remember: We "spring forward" Sunday morning as daylight saving time is back. The first 7 p.m. sunset of the year happens tomorrow evening.

The first seven o'clock sunset of the year is back in Seattle on Sunday, March 9. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stick with the FOX 13 weather team for the latest this week!



Enjoy the cozy weather,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

