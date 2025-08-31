Seattle weather: Cloudy, wet morning before mid-week warm up

Will it rain in western Washington on Sunday?

A disturbance off the coast of Washington will continue to push clouds inland overnight and early Sunday. There is a slight chance of a light shower before sunbreaks take over in the afternoon.

Morning clouds will greet us on Sunday with more sunshine by the afternoon. (FOx13 Seattle)

Seattle Sounders game day weather

What's next:

The weather is looking great for the Sounders' HUGE match against Inter Miami and Lumen Field! Grab your shades as clouds are forecast to clear in time for the game with comfortable highs in the upper 70s.

Morning clouds will dissipate in time for Sunday's big Sounders match. (FOX13 Seattle)

With more afternoon sunshine expected, highs will be warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Puget Sound interior. Hotter temperatures are forecast for east of the Cascades with a Heat Advisory going into effect Sunday at 1 p.m.

A disturbance off the coast will continue to push clouds inland Sunday morning. (FOX13 Seattle)

While it was a cloudier and cooler start to the Labor Day weekend, we are forecast to see more sunshine and warmth later in the week.

Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures are ahead later in the week. (FOX13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washingtonians among 19 charged in major drug operation tied to Sinaloa cartel

WA Border Patrol agents arrest 2 firefighters battling Bear Gulch Fire

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Graham-Kapowsin High School in WA

19-year-old accused of trying to kidnap bikini barista in Lakewood

Seattle Seahawks drop team's 'Rivalries' uniform

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.