Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 hits record 60K tickets sold

The Seattle Sounders FC have announced that the 2025 Leagues Cup final on Sunday has surpassed 60,000 ticket sales, far surpassing their previous record for this competition.

Earlier this week, the organization expanded available tickets at Lumen Field in an effort to meet demand for the Labor Day weekend game on Aug. 31.

Though fleeting as of Saturday, some tickets still remain for the Leagues Cup 2025 Final between Seattle and Inter Miami CF.

Biggest Sounders game attendances in Seattle

By the numbers:

Heading into this weekend, the previous record for largest ticketed attendance of a Leagues Cup game was the match on July 27, 2024 where 50,675. The final this sunday is now expected to eclipse that attendance record by more than 10,000 people.

In the summer of 2025, Sounders' FIFA Club World Cup matches recorded more than 132,000 attendees. Three years earlier, the franchise set a single-match attendance record for the Concacaf Champions Cup. That match saw 68,741 attendees on May 4, 2024.

"The Emerald City also set a then-Lumen Field event record of 69,274 fans for the 2019 MLS Cup, as Seattle earned its second league championship in emphatic fashion over Toronto FC," read, in part, a press release from Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday ahead of the final on Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Sounders FC representatives through a Saturday press release.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washingtonians among 19 charged in major drug operation tied to Sinaloa cartel

WA Border Patrol agents arrest 2 firefighters battling Bear Gulch Fire

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Graham-Kapowsin High School in WA

19-year-old accused of trying to kidnap bikini barista in Lakewood

Seattle Seahawks drop team's 'Rivalries' uniform

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.