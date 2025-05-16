Seattle weather: Cool showers continue into the weekend

The Brief It's a cool Friday for our region, with temperatures below the average for today. Rainy conditions will continue into the weekend. Warmer weather will make a comeback early next week.



Cool and showery conditions will persist Friday and through the weekend for western Washington.

The first half of Friday will remain mainly dry for the Puget Sound area, but another round of widespread rain is expected during the evening commute and into the overnight period. Highs on Friday will remain cool, with temperatures about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

It will be another cool, cloudy, and wet day in western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Weekend weather in western Washington

Saturday will bring more showers as another disturbance moves across the area. There is a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms mostly south and east of Puget Sound. A Puget Sound Convergence Zone could also set up in King or Snohomish counties, bringing steadier and heavier rain to those locations into the early evening.

It will be a wet Saturday afternoon in some spots around the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will be drier, but there will still be a few showers in the mix.

Next week looks drier and warmer starting Tuesday.

Temperatures will slowly warm in Seattle heading into next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a great weekend!

