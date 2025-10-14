Seattle weather: Dry with cool sunshine Tuesday

The Brief Seattle will have sunny skies and cool mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs around 60 degrees and the coldest morning of the season on Wednesday. Clouds will increase Thursday, with light showers Thursday night into Friday, and a wetter system bringing rain and mountain snow Saturday evening into Sunday. Daylight Saving Time ends soon, with sunsets before 5:00 p.m. starting on November 2.



Cool mornings and sunny skies are in the forecast for Seattle on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A weak ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring dry and sunny conditions to Western Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s highs will be slightly warmer than Monday’s, back to 60 degrees.

After a very cold start, we'll see sunny skies Tuesday afternoon in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clear skies and light wind overnight will send temperatures plummeting into the 20s and 30s for much of the Puget Sound area on Wednesday morning. This will likely be the coldest morning of the season so far. Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 60s.

Onshore flow will bring in more clouds on Thursday afternoon and evening. Thursday night into Friday, light showers will impact the area.

A much wetter system will hit Western Washington Saturday evening into Sunday, with gusty winds, lowland rain, and mountain snow.

Sunshine returns through Wednesday, but a wet weekend looms in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When does ‘The Big Dark’ begin in Seattle?

"The Big Dark" is almost here. The last 6:00 p.m. sunset in Seattle is in less than two weeks. The sun will set before 5:00 p.m. on November 2 as we turn our clocks back an hour when Daylight Saving Time ends.

We are quickly losing daylight in late-October with the "Big Dark" looming. (FOX 13 Seattle)

