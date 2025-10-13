Seattle weather: Frost Advisory for parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE - After a morning of mountain snow and a few showers, cooler temperatures move in Monday night for a Frost Advisory. Skies are clearing tonight with lows in the interior lowlands getting to the mid-low 30s. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will start off chilly, but with clear skies we will see plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Skies will remain sunny and clear through Wednesday afternoon and even into Thursday. Clouds will start to increase later Thursday with a few showers around Friday. A cooler and wetter weekend is expected.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.