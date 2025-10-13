Seattle weather: Frost Advisory for parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

The Brief A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to the mid-low 30s. Tuesday will be chilly but sunny, with highs reaching the mid 50s to low 60s. Expect a cooler, wetter weekend as showers return Friday and continue into the weekend.



After a morning of mountain snow and a few showers, cooler temperatures move in Monday night for a Frost Advisory. Skies are clearing tonight with lows in the interior lowlands getting to the mid-low 30s. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

After a morning of mountain snow and a few showers, cooler temperatures move in tonight for a Frost Advisory.

Tuesday will start off chilly, but with clear skies we will see plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday will start off chilly, but with clear skies we will see plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Skies will remain sunny and clear through Wednesday afternoon and even into Thursday. Clouds will start to increase later Thursday with a few showers around Friday. A cooler and wetter weekend is expected.

Skies will remain sunny and clear through Wednesday afternoon and even into Thursday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Two people killed in Graham, WA house fire

Seattle Mariners announce new ALCS food items at T-Mobile Park

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

SEA Airport won't play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.