Seattle weather: Breezy wind and sunshine Monday

The Brief Western Washington will see sunny skies and cool temperatures in the mid 50s from Monday to Wednesday, with a Wind Advisory in effect for parts of the region. Dry weather will persist through Wednesday, with chilly overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Rain is expected to return late Thursday night, continuing through Saturday, with heavier showers from Saturday into Sunday.



Sunnier skies will return to Western Washington Monday through Wednesday, with more rain on the way later this week.

It will be breezy at times with cool sunshine Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Western Washington will see plenty of afternoon sunshine Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Monday afternoon in Western Whatcom County and over the San Juan Islands, due to gusty Fraser Valley outflow winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas impacted by Fraser Valley outflow winds in the north Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it rain in Seattle this week?

What's next:

High pressure overhead will keep Western Washington dry and sunny through Wednesday. With clear skies overnight, we will see chilly overnight lows the next few nights. Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 30s in some of the outlying areas away from the water.

Thursday will feature increasing clouds. The next round of rain will arrive late Thursday night into early Friday morning, with showers continuing through Saturday. Heavier rain will hit Saturday into Sunday.

Sunshine returns through Wednesday, but a wet weekend looms in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA's Blewett Pass closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Rutgers game live

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.