Dry weekend followed by damp weather in Seattle

Seattleites will get to enjoy a dry weekend before showers return at some point Monday evening.

Seattle is expecting a mini roller coaster of temperatures this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs Saturday afternoon will be several degrees cooler than what many experienced on Friday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s later today. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

Highs in Seattle will warm to the mid to upper 60s on Saturday afternoon; sunshine is forecast for later today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It might be slightly breezy for the Strait of Juan de Fuca. I can’t rule out a brief, spotty shower over the Olympics, Hood Canal or Kitsap Peninsula this afternoon, but most will be dry.

Sunny and dry weather later today will be accompanied by highs in the mid to upper 60s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The clouds tomorrow will be more stubborn than what we’ll see today. In fact, Sunday could be primarily cloudy for some backyards with sunbreaks here-and-there. Temperatures tomorrow drop to about average.

The normal high for today is 62 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport.



Showers return Monday evening with periodic light showers on Tuesday.

Temperatures drop to the low 60s in Seattle on Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier and warmer weather builds across Western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers may stage a comeback Friday evening.

The warmest point in Seattle this week will be Thursday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay tuned for the latest on this forecast!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information for this article comes from the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.

